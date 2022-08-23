ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

SJSD board sets new public engagement events

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRu4U_0hRMRJlD00

The St. Joseph School District, as part of an expanded new communications and community input platform, is reviving and expanding a series of committee events that are open to all, starting next month.

The Academics and Facilities Planning committees, which have not met for more than a year in light of a focus on the Vision Forward project, are returning. The first is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 6 at the SJSD Administration Building in the former Noyes Elementary, 1415 N. 26th St. The second will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the same location. The Finance Committee, which has not seen any interruption in regular recurrences, is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the same location. The Policy Committee is tentatively set for Sept. 14 but it will only take place if someone has a district policy on which to recommend adjustment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
MISSOURI STATE
republicmonitor.com

Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
PERRYVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Sjsd#Facilities Planning#The Vision Forward#The Finance Committee#The Policy Committee
933kwto.com

Eden Village Files Lawsuit Against Attorney General, State of Missouri

After a recently passed bill was signed by Governor Mike Parson, a local business that combats homelessness is attempting to fight it. House Bill 1606 was signed on July 29th of this year. According to The Gathering Tree, which provides shelter to the homeless, the bill will negatively affect the organization.
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Double-decker Bridge in St. Joseph Open Again

Mo-Dot has announced the double-decker bridge on Interstate 229, along the west side of St. Joseph, is once again open. The bridge and all ramps between U.S. Route 36 and Highland Avenue had been closed for an annual bridge inspection and signal and lighting repairs earlier this week. Crews with...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
CJ Coombs

Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
wrul.com

Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri

Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
Awesome 92.3

Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
256
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy