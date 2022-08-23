SJSD board sets new public engagement events

The St. Joseph School District, as part of an expanded new communications and community input platform, is reviving and expanding a series of committee events that are open to all, starting next month.

The Academics and Facilities Planning committees, which have not met for more than a year in light of a focus on the Vision Forward project, are returning. The first is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 6 at the SJSD Administration Building in the former Noyes Elementary, 1415 N. 26th St. The second will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the same location. The Finance Committee, which has not seen any interruption in regular recurrences, is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the same location. The Policy Committee is tentatively set for Sept. 14 but it will only take place if someone has a district policy on which to recommend adjustment.