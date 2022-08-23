Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lompoc Record
Power Rankings: St. Joseph, Lompoc and Santa Ynez lead rankings
The opening week of games has provided enough information for the first edition of the Santa Maria Times Power Rankings. The rankings include the 15 teams in the Ocean and Mountain leagues. Recent scores and computer rankings, including those from CalPreps.com, are used to determine the weekly rankings. St. Joseph,...
Lompoc Record
Vote: The Player of the Week contest is back!
Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sits will be combined to determine this week's winner. Santa Maria Times | Lompoc Record | Santa Ynez Valley News. The opening week of the high school season was quite a memorable one and you...
Lompoc Record
Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB
Elena was plenty effective for the Saints as they went out to Bakersfield and beat East 24-22. Elena threw for just 105 yards but hit on two touchdowns that were key in the win over the Blades. He also rushed three times for 22 yards. Elena was efficient, completing 13 of 23 passes. The Saints should score some points Friday as they host San Marcos in a matchup that has been plenty competitive over the years.
Coastal View
Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997
This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
'Shining examples': Community leaders shine at Lompoc's annual awards banquet
Standout community leaders were honored at the 2022 Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce awards banquet held Aug. 19 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center. The five honorees were selected for their support and inspiration to the Valley — a real point of pride for the community, said chamber CEO DeVika Stalling.
Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues
Deck poured for new replacement Floradale Avenue bridge. The post Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One Year Anniversary Celebrated at The Oaks at Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES — Last year The Oaks at Paso Robles opened during the Covid pandemic without an official Grand Opening celebration. A year later, they hosted an opening event with an honorary ribbon-cutting which took place a week ago. Privately-owned, La Jolla-based Westmont Living has more than 20 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Times
Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine
Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
Paso Robles Pioneer Day Belle Announced
PASO ROBLES — Hear ye, hear ye, the Paso Robles Pioneer Day court is finally complete with the Pioneer Day Belle and her attendants announced at the Royal Dinner on Sunday, Aug. 21. Jenna Wilshusen will be representing the El Pomar area as the 2022 Pioneer Day Belle.
Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo
Halloween in August? Halloween stores are popping up across the Central Coast - months before the next big holiday. The post Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Aquatic Center closed through Aug. 28
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is closed for annual preventative maintenance through Sunday, Aug. 28, the city announced. This closure affects the entire facility and all regularly scheduled programs such as lap swim, swim lessons, swim team practice, recreational swim and aqua exercise classes. For additional information on the closure, contact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coastal View
“I’m so thankful”: local painter raises nearly $15k after cancer diagnosis
Through all her battles in life, Lety Garcia, a well-known Carpinterian painter, has always been a giver. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she would auction off her paintings once a week to send money to the local food bank. Before that, she would give families and kids in crisis’ blankets, towels, toys – anything she could.
Print Magazine
Architect Jeff Shelton Brings His Wildest Dreams to Life on the Streets of Santa Barbara
The featured image above pictures Jeff Shelton’s El Jardin, photographed by Jason Rick. Just about 40 years ago, architect Jeff Shelton was overcome by an unshakable urge to build a giant pencil. Shelton was a senior in the School of Architecture at the University of Arizona at the time,...
kprl.com
Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022
Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
All SLO County students get free lunches under new program. See what they’re eating
The lunch menu at local schools includes Hearst Ranch beef and Cal Poly cheese.
Death notices for Aug. 15-23
Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday
A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
Horror-themed circus kicks off four-day run in Santa Maria
The circus is coming to town in Santa Maria starting Thursday, but the show performers have prepared is not what you might expect.
Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor
The crash reported just after 5 a.m. Involving a Toyota Prius and farm tractor, according to the California Highway Patrol. The post Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0