ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lompoc Record

Power Rankings: St. Joseph, Lompoc and Santa Ynez lead rankings

The opening week of games has provided enough information for the first edition of the Santa Maria Times Power Rankings. The rankings include the 15 teams in the Ocean and Mountain leagues. Recent scores and computer rankings, including those from CalPreps.com, are used to determine the weekly rankings. St. Joseph,...
Lompoc Record

Vote: The Player of the Week contest is back!

Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sits will be combined to determine this week's winner. Santa Maria Times | Lompoc Record | Santa Ynez Valley News. The opening week of the high school season was quite a memorable one and you...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB

Elena was plenty effective for the Saints as they went out to Bakersfield and beat East 24-22. Elena threw for just 105 yards but hit on two touchdowns that were key in the win over the Blades. He also rushed three times for 22 yards. Elena was efficient, completing 13 of 23 passes. The Saints should score some points Friday as they host San Marcos in a matchup that has been plenty competitive over the years.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Coastal View

Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997

This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
CARPINTERIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Lompoc, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
San Marcos, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Sports
News Channel 3-12

After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September.  It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

'Shining examples': Community leaders shine at Lompoc's annual awards banquet

Standout community leaders were honored at the 2022 Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce awards banquet held Aug. 19 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center. The five honorees were selected for their support and inspiration to the Valley — a real point of pride for the community, said chamber CEO DeVika Stalling.
LOMPOC, CA
The Paso Robles Press

One Year Anniversary Celebrated at The Oaks at Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Last year The Oaks at Paso Robles opened during the Covid pandemic without an official Grand Opening celebration. A year later, they hosted an opening event with an honorary ribbon-cutting which took place a week ago. Privately-owned, La Jolla-based Westmont Living has more than 20 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ocean League#Channel League
New Times

Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine

Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Aquatic Center closed through Aug. 28

The Lompoc Aquatic Center is closed for annual preventative maintenance through Sunday, Aug. 28, the city announced. This closure affects the entire facility and all regularly scheduled programs such as lap swim, swim lessons, swim team practice, recreational swim and aqua exercise classes. For additional information on the closure, contact...
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kprl.com

Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022

Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 15-23

Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday

A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy