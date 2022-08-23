Figuring out how to handle 2022 Fantasy football rookies can be a challenge. Texans running back Dameon Pierce was a reserve for the Florida Gators, but was picked in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and might be in line to start as a rookie in Houston. Last season, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell wasn't on anybody's radar before the sixth-round pick finished top-10 in the NFL in rushing despite playing in only 11 games. Who are the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you need to be aware of in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO