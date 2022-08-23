Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss turning attention to facing Troy in season opener
OXFORD, Miss. – Classes have started at Ole Miss and for the football team fall camp is winding down. Finally, after weeks of hitting one another, the Rebels can now start to focus on an actual opponent. Ole Miss is easing into preparing for the season opener Sept. 3 against Troy.
therebelwalk.com
Wednesday Ole Miss Football Practice Report: Game Mode
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) The Ole Miss football team has officially switched to game mode on the practice fields outside of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, as the Rebels have begun prep for their 2022 season opener against Troy on Sept. 3. Cedric Johnson, Deantre Prince and Jordan Watkins met with the...
therebelwalk.com
Important Rule Changes for the 2022 College Football Season
OXFORD, Miss. – It has become a familiar scene for college football fans. An up-tempo offense is driving the ball at a fast pace and to slow them down, a defense has a mysterious injury forcing play to be stopped. Of course, usually the injured player makes a miraculous...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss announces gameday enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience will be a little bit different in 2022. The Rebels announces enhancements to the gameday experience will be introduced this season, including revamps to audio across the field, LED lights and ease-of-access policies such as more point-of-sale terminals and customer facing credit card readers. A full...
wtva.com
Ole Miss makes several gameday enhancements
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A complete overhaul of the sound system at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is among several gameday enhancements Ole Miss made in preparation for the 2022 football season. Other enhancements include improved parking scanners and 250 new point-of-sale terminals. Open this link to view the list of enhancements. The...
panolian.com
South Panola excites fans at jamboree
South Panola Tigers football fans got a preview of the 2022 team last Friday at Lafayette High in Oxford. The Tigers outplayed the Commodores in all areas of the game, and came away on the top of a 26-14. South Panola, under the direction of first-year head coach Brooks Oakley,...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi to Dedicate Ole Miss Student Union Name, Present Concerto Award
Both events pay tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation. The University of Mississippi will formally dedicate the new name of the Ole Miss Student Union on Friday, August 26, paying tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation that continues to have a transformative impact on the Oxford and Medical Center campuses.
desotocountynews.com
Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi
File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
QSR magazine
Pokemoto Opens First Mississippi Location
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the Mississippi market. Being near “Ole Miss” provides exposure to Pokemoto’s core targeted audience – Millennials and Gen Zs. The location features Pokemoto’s brand new interior graphic design package, signage and menu items.
franchising.com
Guthrie’s Opens First Restaurant in Oxford, MS
Chicken finger restaurant bringing its unique take on golden fried chicken fingers and southern hospitality off University Avenue. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // Oxford, MS - Guthrie’s announced today that its first restaurant in Oxford, MS is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, TN and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville, TN and Olive Branch, MS over the next several months.
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
Mississippi poet suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book
A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called 'Lover' when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019.
Long burdened by a coal plant, South Memphis residents say no to coal ash in their backyard
This story was republished with permission from Energy News Network. Read the original story here. Pearl Walker lives right next to the Interstate 55 exit on the south side of Memphis. Every day she watches over 100 rust-red trucks loaded with toxic coal ash from the nearby coal plant barrel past on their way to a local municipal landfill.
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Victims Hurt in Car Accident on MS-7
Oxford, MS (August 23, 2022) - On Tuesday, August 223, an automobile accident in the Oxford region resulted in injuries. At roughly 8:10 a.m., the collision was reported on MS-7 SB. At least one person involved in the accident was injured. Local reports did not mention the extent or number...
panolian.com
Support for Mike coming from all over county
It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson. I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.
County Commissioner narrowly escapes injury on interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton said his car’s sunroof was smashed to pieces after he believes a large object was dropped from an interstate overpass. Milton said it happened Tuesday morning he drove along I-240 under the Getwell overpass. “I think I noticed someone, you know when you’re not paying attention, it looked like […]
hottytoddy.com
The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home
When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
Mississippi man arrested on five counts of credit card fraud
A Mississippi man was arrested last week on five counts of credit card fraud. On Aug. 10, the Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report. After investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud on Aug. 18. Henry was...
