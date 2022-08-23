Read full article on original website
Dale Jackson Memorial Car Show Sept. 5 in Uniontown
Dale Jackson was a car mechanic for many years in Uniontown. Event organizers are honoring him with a car show in conjunction with the annual Old Settler’s Picnic on Labor Day. “We started the car show in 2019 to honor Dale Jackson and bring more people to the Old...
Fremar Foundation: Supporting Outstanding Local Artists
A foundation that is located in Leawood, Kansas, has roots in and supports Bourbon County artists. The Fremar Foundation was established in 2010 by Karen Fremar as a charitable organization and began giving scholarships in 2017. Fremar’s parents were Fort Scott musicians who had a music studio starting in the...
Local Job Fair August 31at the FSCC Ellis Center
FORT SCOTT – BOURBON COUNTY. Employers registered so far include the following,. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Thank you to the employers below who have registered to have a booth at the Job Fair! Any other employers wanting to attend may click here!. THANK YOU TO OUR CHAMBER CHAMPION MEMBERS!
Jerry and Judy Witt Celebrate 60th Anniversary
Jerry and Judy (Armstrong) Witt are celebrating their 60th anniversary Thursday, August 25th. They were married Saturday, August 25th, 1962, in the First Christian Church in Fort Scott by Rev. Jim Grooms. The Witts note that their faith, love, and commitment to each other have brought them many blessings over...
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF BOARD OF EDUCATION August 23, 2022
A special meeting of the Board of Education, Unified School District No. 234, Bourbon County, Kansas, is hereby called to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the twenty-third day of August, 2022, at the River Room, 3 W. Oak Street. The purpose of the meeting is a discussion with...
Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
What’s Happening in Fort Scott August 19 Newsletter
8/19 ~ Retirement Reception for Ann Stark of Atkins Insurance Agency, 3 E. Wall St., 2-4pm 8/19 ~ Friday Night Concert in the Park, featuring Rick Hite, 7-8pm, Heritage Park Pavilion, 1st and Main, bring a lawn chair due to limited seating. 8/20 ~ Splashpad Golf Tournament, 8am, click here...
Joplin agenda details future Whataburger possibilities
JOPLIN, Mo. – An agenda released Tuesday for Joplin’s Planning & Zoning Commission hints at a possible Whataburger in the city’s future. According to the agenda, a “site plan review” is being considered for the following locations:. 2014 S. Range Line Road. 2019 S. Highview...
New Uniontown Jr/Sr High School Teachers: Zach Mason, Luke Davis
Zach Mason, 32, is a new junior/senior high physical education teacher at Uniontown. He attended Fort Scott Community College, McPherson College, and Fort Hays University. His teaching experience includes one year as a K-6 Special Education teacher at Dighton Elementary School, one year Special Education Para at St. John-Hudson Elementary School, and seven years K-12 Physical Education/Weights and Conditioning instructor at Crest Schools.
Obituary of Marilyn Ward
Marilyn Maxine Ward, age 88, a resident of rural Mulberry, Kansas, passed away early Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. She was born October 28, 1933, in Jasper County, Missouri, the daughter of James Endicott and Iris Wilson Endicott. Marilyn first married Harvey Harrison in 1952. They later divorced and she married John C. Ward in 1975. Marilyn was a devoted wife and a loving mother to her five children. She enjoyed sewing and doing puzzles.
K9 Copper passes away; Jasper County Bloodhound Team is now a memory
CARTHAGE, Mo. – “It is with a heavy heart that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of one our retired canines,” starts a media release on Thursday afternoon. K9 Cooper has died. He was part of the successful ‘Bloodhound Team’ with his handler Dep....
Mo. officer wounded in shooting that killed 2 LEOs returns to work
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students arriving for the first day of class on Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Elementary and Preschool in Joplin were welcomed by a familiar and special guest. Joplin police Officer Rick Hirshey returned as a school resource officer, an occasion that marked a closing chapter in...
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
CWEP working to restore power in Carthage; Widespread power outage reported
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 2:15 p.m. Thursday multiple messages and reports to us regarding a widespread power outage in Carthage. Many are stating that the traffic signals are dark in town. Protocol is to use dark traffic signals as 4-way stops. Travel with caution. 7:07 p.m. ” UPDATE All power has been restored! If you are still without power please...
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
The largest and heaviest helicopter of U.S. Military, CH-53K Stallion
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 4 p.m. on Wednesday messages to Joplin News First let us know of a pair of military helicopters flying over the area. More information revealed they were U.S. Marine CH-53K Stallions, the largest and heaviest helicopters in the US Military. We barely caught them...
