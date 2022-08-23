Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMZU
Freddie “Fred” Dell Casdorph
Freddie “Fred” Dell Casdorph, 86, of Waverly, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27. 2022 at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Christy Rasa for a charity to be decided at a later date. Memories of Fred and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KMZU
Ann Louise Hill
Ann Louise Hill, 76, of Gower and formerly of Carrollton died Sunday, Aug. 21. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. A visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
KMZU
Kent Shelby Wingate
Kent Shelby Wingate, 89, of Higginsville passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. A graveside service with Military Honors will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Diabetic Unit of Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.
KMZU
Clifton “Dale” Murry
Clifton “Dale” Murry, 85 of Blue Springs, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 100 W. Hwy OO, Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the church. Burial will be in the Bates City Cemetery in Bates City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or Lafayette County 4-H Council. Memories of Dale and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Marvin Jacobs
Marvin Jacobs, 84, of Bogard died Monday, Aug. 15. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Rickett Cemetery in Chula. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Reasoning behind move for Liv Co inmates said to be budgetary
CHILLICOTHE, MO - The Sheriff of Livingston County says the reasoning behind moving county inmates from Daviess Dekalb to surrounding county jails was mainly due to budgetary considerations. In a brief report earlier in August the sheriff reported all Livingston County inmates were moved to jails in Caldwell, Harrison, or...
KMZU
Carroll County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Executive Director
CARROLLTON, Mo. – Carroll County Chamber of Commerce names Jeffery Martin as the new Executive Director. The decision comes with the confidence that the organization will continue to grow and prosper with a leader and advocate in the community. Martin recently spoke with KMZU regarding his life and educational experiences he plans to use for a successful transition into the new role.
KMZU
Trenton residents deceased following domestic dispute
TRENTON, Mo. - Trenton Police responded to reports of gunshots at a residence Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, investigators say 29-year-old Amber Nichole Gann and 36-year-old James Anthony Barr were found inside with gunshot wounds following an alleged murder-suicide incident stemming from a domestic dispute. Gann was pronounced deceased on scene....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMZU
Two separate boil advisories issued in Marceline
MARCELINE, MO - Water line repairs are complete in portions of Marceline, which have led to water boil advisories along two streets for the remainder of Thursday and most of Friday. Two, separate, 48-hour advisories are currently in effect for portions along East Scott Street, and East Santa Fe Street....
KMZU
Roadwork on bridge over Carroll County Routes 24 and 65 to resume Aug. 31
CARROLL COUNTY – Rehabilitation of the second of seven bridges in a project on Carroll County U.S. Routes 24 and 65 is scheduled to resume next week. The project started on Aug. 18, but was paused due to safety concerns about the flow of traffic. From Wednesday, Aug. 31 to mid-December, the bridge over Missouri Route, 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad will be narrowed to one lane.
KMZU
The Garden Hour: a lesson on responsible and environmentally conscious fertilization
CARROLLTON (KMZU) – As the last leg of summer approaches, the MU Extension’s Garden Hour is offering fall gardening tips. Turf specialist Justin Keay offered a segment on how to properly use fertilizer while being environmentally cautious. Keay explains how home fertilizer use can end up polluting our waters, and why this is an issue that should be on every gardener’s radar.
KMZU
Burglary counts listed in Saline Co Case against Independence man
SALINE COUNTY, MO - An Independence man is formally charged with several counts of burglary in Saline County. Court records indicate, Salvador Gonzales is charged with three class D felonies for 2nd degree burglary, and three counts, stealing. Charges stem from August 20. Court dates have not been set.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, August 24. A tentative agenda indicates the commission to approve payables. Following, a closed session regarding legalities. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office.
Comments / 0