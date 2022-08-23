Clifton “Dale” Murry, 85 of Blue Springs, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 100 W. Hwy OO, Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the church. Burial will be in the Bates City Cemetery in Bates City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or Lafayette County 4-H Council. Memories of Dale and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.

ODESSA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO