Man Pleads Not Guilty to Theft of Utah Family’s Goldendoodle from Mission Bay Campsite

By Elizabeth Ireland
 3 days ago
A mini goldendoodle. Times of San Diego photo

A man accused of stealing a Utah family’s dog from an RV campground alongside Mission Bay pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony charge of grand theft of an animal.

The Grillo family was vacationing in San Diego earlier this month when their mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, was taken from Campland on the Bay. At about 4 a.m. Aug. 2, the family discovered that the pup was missing from his crate, which was located outside of their tent, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

Upon finding and reviewing footage from a security camera, they discovered that a stranger had led a dog that appeared to be Chancho away from the campground.

The suspect, 40-year-old Johnny Smith, was arrested a little over a week later in National City, Sharki said. The Grillos drove from Utah to San Diego the following day and were reunited with Chancho at the San Diego Police Department‘s Northern Division station.

Smith remains out of custody on $20,000 bail. The grand theft charge carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, if convicted.

In a news release announcing Chancho’s recovery, police offered the following tips for pet owners:

  • Consider microchipping your dog and keep your contact details up-to-date, especially if you move or change your telephone number
  • Consider purchasing a GPS pet tracker that can attach to your dog’s harness or collar
  • Make sure your dog always has a collar and ID tag with your name and address on it
  • Take clear photographs of your dog from various angles and update them regularly, and photos with owners help police prove ownership should the animal go missing
  • Don’t leave your dog unattended or let them off leash if you’re in an unfamiliar area

City News Service contributed to this article.

Officer Fatally Shoots Dog at East Village Homeless Camp

A lawman fatally shot a dog that charged officers at an East Village homeless encampment Thursday. San Diego Police Department personnel were working with homeless people to get tents and other possessions off a sidewalk in the 100 block of 17th Street when the animal approached them aggressively about 8 a.m., SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.
NBC San Diego

Man Accused of Stealing Chancho the Mini-Goldendoodle in Court on Grand Theft Charge

A man accused of stealing a Utah family's dog from an RV campground alongside Mission Bay pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of grand theft. The Grillo family was vacationing in San Diego earlier this month when their mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, was taken from Campland By the Bay. At about 4 a.m. Aug. 2, the family discovered that the pup was missing from his crate, which was located outside of their tent, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.
Death Investigation – Unincorporated San Marcos

He following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On August 25 just after 7:00 a.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station received a radio call...
Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrest – San Marcos

On 8/23/2022, at about 2:20 a.m., the victim was with two friends on a public bike trail near the 800 block of Rancheros Drive, in the city of San Marcos. The suspects, Deon Palmer (DOB 11-02-1989) and Johnnie Kousol (DOB 05-15-1978) arrived on foot and confronted the victim. During the argument, a bottle was thrown that struck victim’s dog in the face. The dog sustained a large laceration to his face. The dog was later treated for his injuries. The victim and both suspects continued to argue, and the victim was stabbed multiple times. The Victim sustained multiple cuts and punctures as a result of the physical altercation.
