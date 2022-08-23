ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Reports 1,886 New COVID-19 Cases Over Last 3 Days

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLV56_0hRMORto00
A UC San Diego Health nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Courtesy UC San Diego Health

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 544 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 652 Sunday, 690 Saturday and five more deaths since last week.

The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 906,755 since the pandemic began and the region’s death count now stands at 5,453.

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County, meanwhile, increased by 10 to 311, according to the latest state data.

More than 3 million or 90% of San Diegans age 6 months and older are at least partially vaccinated, while 2.66 million or 79.7% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,437,457 or 58.8% of 2,425,587 eligible San Diegans have received a booster.

