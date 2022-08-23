ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, Pleads Guilty to Chula Vista Home Day Care Facility Shooting

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7oBF_0hRMOKxx00
Gustavo Sepulveda is led off by police after the 2017 incident. Image via 10News

A man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and assault charges for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home day care facility in Chula Vista nearly five years ago and shooting at her while seven children were inside the facility.

Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, is slated to be sentenced to a 21-year prison term for the Oct. 2, 2017, incident at a home on Corte Condesa.

Chula Vista police said Sepulveda tried to set the house on fire and broke a sliding glass door in the back of the property when his ex-girlfriend wouldn’t let him in.

Sepulveda opened fire on the woman while one of the ex-girlfriend’s day care workers took seven children — ranging in ages from 1 to 8 years old — to a bathroom, police said. None of the children were physically hurt.

Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to one count of attempted murder and seven counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Officer Fatally Shoots Dog at East Village Homeless Camp

A lawman fatally shot a dog that charged officers at an East Village homeless encampment Thursday. San Diego Police Department personnel were working with homeless people to get tents and other possessions off a sidewalk in the 100 block of 17th Street when the animal approached them aggressively about 8 a.m., SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9

More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
EL CAJON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Prison#Violent Crime#Corte Condesa
northcountydailystar.com

Death Investigation – Unincorporated San Marcos

He following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On August 25 just after 7:00 a.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station received a radio call...
SAN MARCOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Suspects Jailed for Stabbing Man, Throwing Glass at Dog’s Face in San Marcos

Two men were arrested Tuesday in an early morning stabbing in San Marcos that sent a man and a dog to hospitals. Johnnie Kousol, 44, and 32-year-old Deon Palmer were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and conspiracy. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
onscene.tv

SWAT Standoff Enters Second Day | San Diego

08.22.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The suspect is Reggie Smith, a former 20-year-old Coast Guardsmen and State Corrections Officer from Donovan State Prison. According to the neighbors who have known him for years,. He is a terror in the neighborhood, ever since his wife passed away 2 years ago. Anyone that parks in front of his house, he attacks the cars, by breaking the windows, and in the case of the white Toyota, he shot out the window. His former wife was his former Stepmother. He is fully suited up tactically and wearing a gas mask according to officers that have seen him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy