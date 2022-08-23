Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, Pleads Guilty to Chula Vista Home Day Care Facility Shooting

Gustavo Sepulveda is led off by police after the 2017 incident. Image via 10News

A man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and assault charges for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home day care facility in Chula Vista nearly five years ago and shooting at her while seven children were inside the facility.

Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, is slated to be sentenced to a 21-year prison term for the Oct. 2, 2017, incident at a home on Corte Condesa.

Chula Vista police said Sepulveda tried to set the house on fire and broke a sliding glass door in the back of the property when his ex-girlfriend wouldn’t let him in.

Sepulveda opened fire on the woman while one of the ex-girlfriend’s day care workers took seven children — ranging in ages from 1 to 8 years old — to a bathroom, police said. None of the children were physically hurt.

Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to one count of attempted murder and seven counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.