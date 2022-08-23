ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver, 61, Killed When Vehicle Veers off Road, Crashes into Tree in Chula Vista

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

A 61-year-old man was killed Monday when the vehicle he was driving veered off a South Bay street and struck a tree, authorities reported.

The fatal crash in the 1300 block of La Media Road in Chula Vista took place about 11:30 a.m., according to police.

The motorist, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene, Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation.

“At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the (crash), and there is no indication any other vehicles were involved,” Molina said Monday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.

