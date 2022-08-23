ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Bill Proctor wins re-election and says primary outcomes serve as notice to establishment Tallahassee

Proctor, who was re-elected to the Leon County Commission District 1 seat, says he’s never seen a local election quite like this one. “The diversity we saw in the campaigns—Black candidates running, younger candidates running, women running…I’ve never seen as many different factions and constituencies represented, and it's really starting to look like Democracy," he said while standing outside his watch party at the Moon.
After a tight race in Leon County District Five, two candidates rise to the top

David O’Keefe and Paula DeBoles-Johnson will face off in November for County Commission District 5—the seat currently held by mayoral candidate Kristin Dozier. O’keefe took about 27% of the vote Tuesday while DeBoles-Johnson won about 26%. O’Keefe said now that the field has shrunk from four to two candidates, he’s looking forward to voters getting to know him better.
