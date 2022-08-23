Proctor, who was re-elected to the Leon County Commission District 1 seat, says he’s never seen a local election quite like this one. “The diversity we saw in the campaigns—Black candidates running, younger candidates running, women running…I’ve never seen as many different factions and constituencies represented, and it's really starting to look like Democracy," he said while standing outside his watch party at the Moon.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO