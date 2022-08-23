Read full article on original website
Tallahassee's mayoral primary ends with Dailey and Dozier nearly tied. Both head to a November runoff
The Tallahassee mayor’s race is going to a runoff. After a four-way race, current Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier are separated by just half a percent. And it’s likely that the race, already bitterly fought, will grow more contentious between now and November. As...
wfsu.org
Bill Proctor wins re-election and says primary outcomes serve as notice to establishment Tallahassee
Proctor, who was re-elected to the Leon County Commission District 1 seat, says he’s never seen a local election quite like this one. “The diversity we saw in the campaigns—Black candidates running, younger candidates running, women running…I’ve never seen as many different factions and constituencies represented, and it's really starting to look like Democracy," he said while standing outside his watch party at the Moon.
wfsu.org
After a tight race in Leon County District Five, two candidates rise to the top
David O’Keefe and Paula DeBoles-Johnson will face off in November for County Commission District 5—the seat currently held by mayoral candidate Kristin Dozier. O’keefe took about 27% of the vote Tuesday while DeBoles-Johnson won about 26%. O’Keefe said now that the field has shrunk from four to two candidates, he’s looking forward to voters getting to know him better.
wfsu.org
Alva Striplin gets reelected to the Leon school board while District 4 goes to a November runoff
Alva Striplin handily won her reelection bid to the Leon County School Board during Tuesday's primary. She defeated former Jefferson Superintendent Marianne Arbulu and progressive candidate Anthony DeMarco to retain the District 1 seat with 53.54% of the vote as of 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, the District 4 race is heading for a November runoff.
wfsu.org
Incumbent Rick Minor wins seat for Leon County Commission District Three
Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor will keep his seat. Minor took more than 56 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s elections—winning the race outright. He said he looks forward to continuing to serve his constituents in District Three. “I love the job. The issues are heavy. They’re big...
