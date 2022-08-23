ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
The Associated Press

UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Myanmar’s military-installed government Wednesday to include ethnic Rohingya in a solution to the country’s political crisis. He commented on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the start of a mass exodus by the Muslim minority to Bangladesh...
maritime-executive.com

Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests

A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
nationalinterest.org

Boiling Over: Pakistan Can't Bear the Cost of Afghan State Failure

Though economic and political instability in the country remains, the presence of multiple threats along the Pakistani-Afghan border requires an immediate, lasting solution. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has posed significant challenges for the United States, the Afghan Taliban government, and regular Afghans. However, the situation is also challenging for Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, especially Pakistan, which bore the brunt of two decades of U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and is now dealing with post-war stability challenges.
International Business Times

Fighting Resumes In Northern Ethiopia After Five-month Lull

Fighting erupted between government forces and Tigrayan rebels in northern Ethiopia on Wednesday, with the warring sides blaming each other for shattering a five-month-old truce. The renewed warfare was unleashed after both sides repeatedly blamed each other for the lack of progress in efforts to hold negotiations to try to...
CBS News

Rohingya refugee crisis: 5 years later, life for those who fled "genocide" in Myanmar is "worse, not better."

Imagine life in a sprawling, makeshift city of tents and shacks surrounded by fencing to keep people penned in, with no access to education or any way to earn a living, dependent entirely on humanitarian aid to survive. That's life for the 1 million Rohingya Muslim refugees who have been stuck for five years now in the purgatory of the world's biggest refugee camp, at Cox's Bazar on the coast of Bangladesh.
realcleardefense.com

China Is Losing Ground in Sri Lanka

Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – — but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. The Chinese...
