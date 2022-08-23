Read full article on original website
U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage in Africa
The U.N. Children's Fund, also known as UNICEF, warned Tuesday that children in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region could die in devastating numbers as many facing water insecurity.
South Sudanese return to Sudan seeking relief, but find more hardship
KHARTOUM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Living in flimsy shelters made of wood and plastic tarp or half-finished concrete buildings, South Sudanese who have returned to Sudan are finding life tougher as their former country's economy tumbles.
Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan's capital
AL MANAGIL, Sudan, Aug 24 (Reuters) - After annual rains that have left dozens dead in Sudan, thousands of people in the farming town of Al Managil and surrounding villages have lost homes and property in what they say is the worst flooding in a decade.
Pakistan appeals for international assistance after floods
KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan has urged the international community to help with relief efforts as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that triggered massive floods last month, killing more than 800 people, officials said.
"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help
A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
Terrifying moment flesh-melting ‘thermite bombs’ that burn to the bone rain down on Ukrainian town
THIS is the horrifying moment Russia appeared to unleash flesh-melting "thermite bombs" on a Ukrainian town. Terrifying footage shows the night sky in Marinka lit up by a chilling rain of sparkling, burning thermite - a killer chemical mixture. The video, taken through a smashed window by someone sheltering inside...
International Business Times
2 Children Die Trying To Cross River; Migrant Death Toll Continues To Rise
A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy died in two separate incidents of migrants attempting to cross the border into the U.S. The migrants were on the Rio Grande river when the deaths occurred. The gushing torrent swept a 5-year-old girl Guatemalan girl out of her mother's arms when they...
South Korea takes 'tactical action' jets after Russian aircraft enters air buffer zone
South Korea took unspecified "tactical action" to deter Russian jets after they crossed its air buffer zone unannounced Tuesday, in a move that could suggest Seoul responded by sending its own planes to the sky. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff was reportedly short on details but is statement said...
Justice should be colour blind. So why is it served for Ukraine but not the Congolese? | Vava Tampa
While the west races to investigate Russia’s war crimes, it continues to ignore atrocities perpetrated on DRC for 20 years
India backtracks on support for Rohingya refugees, will deport them
NEW DELHI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India's home ministry said on Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital New Delhi would be held at a detention centre and then deported, contradicting a minister's earlier statement promising flats and security to members of the Muslim minority.
UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Myanmar’s military-installed government Wednesday to include ethnic Rohingya in a solution to the country’s political crisis. He commented on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the start of a mass exodus by the Muslim minority to Bangladesh...
maritime-executive.com
Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests
A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
Ukraine restores Moldova rail link, could carry 10 million tonnes a year
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has restored a rail link to neighbouring Moldova after a 23-year hiatus and the connection could carry 10 million tonnes of freight a year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Monday.
nationalinterest.org
Boiling Over: Pakistan Can't Bear the Cost of Afghan State Failure
Though economic and political instability in the country remains, the presence of multiple threats along the Pakistani-Afghan border requires an immediate, lasting solution. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has posed significant challenges for the United States, the Afghan Taliban government, and regular Afghans. However, the situation is also challenging for Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, especially Pakistan, which bore the brunt of two decades of U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and is now dealing with post-war stability challenges.
UN chief urges Ethiopia and Tigray leaders to halt fighting
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged Ethiopia’s prime minister and the leader of its restive Tigray region to immediately halt the latest eruption of hostilities, which has set back efforts to restore peace and tackle a humanitarian crisis in Tigray. Guterres also called...
International Business Times
Fighting Resumes In Northern Ethiopia After Five-month Lull
Fighting erupted between government forces and Tigrayan rebels in northern Ethiopia on Wednesday, with the warring sides blaming each other for shattering a five-month-old truce. The renewed warfare was unleashed after both sides repeatedly blamed each other for the lack of progress in efforts to hold negotiations to try to...
Rohingya refugee crisis: 5 years later, life for those who fled "genocide" in Myanmar is "worse, not better."
Imagine life in a sprawling, makeshift city of tents and shacks surrounded by fencing to keep people penned in, with no access to education or any way to earn a living, dependent entirely on humanitarian aid to survive. That's life for the 1 million Rohingya Muslim refugees who have been stuck for five years now in the purgatory of the world's biggest refugee camp, at Cox's Bazar on the coast of Bangladesh.
realcleardefense.com
China Is Losing Ground in Sri Lanka
Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – — but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. The Chinese...
Hundreds of Taiwanese trafficked to Cambodia and held captive by telecom scam gangs
Hundreds of Taiwanese are among unknown numbers of victims being held captive and forced to work in telecom scam networks by human trafficking operations in south-east Asia, authorities have said. Police forces in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Vietnam have launched major operations to rescue their citizens and shut...
Russia's Lavrov condemns Israeli missile strikes on Syria
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday condemned Israeli missile attacks against Syria, in comments that underline a chill in once-warm Russian-Israel relations.
