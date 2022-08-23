Read full article on original website
Challenges for child care providers persist as care affordability increases in Onondaga County
Onondaga County families who didn’t previously qualify for help paying for child care may now be entitled to it. Earlier this year, the county expanded child care assistance eligibility from incomes up to 275% of the poverty level to 300% of the poverty level. On top of that, they decreased the family share of that child care assistance from up to 35% to just 1%. Director of Early Learning Strategy at Early Childhood Alliance, Megan Wagner-Flynn, explains that means a major cost cut for families.
Syracuse Speaks-Life From A Student Perspective
High school students from across the country gathered at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School this summer for a three-week, pre college program. This month, they're starting or getting ready to head back to high school. This is a cohort that experienced COVID lockdowns, remote learning, racial justice demonstrations and the...
SCSD parents, others invited to chat with the interim superintendent in the coming weeks
PEACE Inc. - 202 S. Beech St. Wednesday, August 31, 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Old Firehouse - 500 Summit Ave. Tuesday, September 13, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Victory Temple Fellowship Church - 817 E Willow St. Monday, September 19, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. The Dunbar Center -...
Syracuse residents invited to share their ideas for new community grid neighborhoods
The City of Syracuse is seeking design ideas from residents for the neighborhoods near the new community grid once the I-81 viaduct comes down. The Neighborhood Design Studio sessions are being held this week at Dr. King Elementary School. The city’s I-81 project director Joe Driscoll says they’ve engaged Dover, Kohl & Partners on this first-of-its-kind opportunity for residents to work side by side with designers on what they’d like to see.
Jimmy Monto will fill vacant 5th District Common Council seat
A majority of Syracuse common councilors have chosen Jimmy Monto to fill the 5th district seat. It was vacated by Joe Driscoll who was appointed by the mayor to be the city’s I-81 project liaison. Monto was chosen over three-time mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis. Councilor Jennifer Schultz opposed Monto’s...
CNY Home prices set another record
Median home prices set another record in Central New York for the second consecutive month. The Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors says the average price reached $200,000 in July, up 8.1% from last year and broke last month’s record of $195,000. Meanwhile, closed sales continue to fall, down by...
SU political science professor weighs in on unexpected results of the NY-22 primaries
New York’s 22nd congressional district primaries came with some unexpected results, according to a Syracuse University Political Science professor. Chris Faricy of the Maxwell School says the biggest surprise came in the Republican race, where Brandon Williams emerged as the victor over party-endorsed Steve Wells. "When Republican elites get...
