Onondaga County families who didn’t previously qualify for help paying for child care may now be entitled to it. Earlier this year, the county expanded child care assistance eligibility from incomes up to 275% of the poverty level to 300% of the poverty level. On top of that, they decreased the family share of that child care assistance from up to 35% to just 1%. Director of Early Learning Strategy at Early Childhood Alliance, Megan Wagner-Flynn, explains that means a major cost cut for families.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO