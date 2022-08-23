Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Mexico President Chides Israel for 'Protecting' Ex-Official Accused in Missing Students Case
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the...
US News and World Report
Mexican Prosecutor Opens Probe Into Woman's Death in Police Custody, 4 Arrests
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The death of a young woman in police custody last week in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca is being investigated and has led to multiple arrests, state prosecutors said in a statement late Wednesday. One local judge and three local policemen had been arrested on suspicion of...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu: Military Campaign in Ukraine 'Deliberately' Slowed to Reduce Civilian Casualties
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the slowing pace of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine was deliberate, and driven by the need to reduce civilian casualties. Speaking at a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Shoigu said: "Everything is...
US News and World Report
Trump Blasts White House as Details Emerge About Volume and Classification of Documents at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump blasted the White House on Tuesday after a letter released by his ally revealed alarm within the Biden administration over Trump’s possession of hundreds of documents – some of which were marked with among the government’s most classified moniker. “The White House stated...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s school warned doctor about his dreams of killing others
The defence case in the penalty phase trial for Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is underway in Fort Lauderdale.Jurors have heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who was allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, neighbours, and a clinical psychologist and two psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.Cruz’s defence is that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing led him...
Trump news – live: Judge rules redacted FBI raid affidavit can be released as Trump declares he’s ‘innocent’
Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart says the affidavit behind the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, with the proposed redactions from the Department of Justice, can be released today by noon . He says the DoJ met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed.Earlier, Donald Trump took to Truth Social for a multi-part tirade against federal law enforcement, the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden, claiming once again that the raid on his home was nothing but an act of political persecution.Proclaiming himself “innocent as a person can be”, Mr Trump insisted that “Radical Left Democrat prosecutors” are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Russia Detains Two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Workers for Handing Ukraine Information
(Reuters) -Two employees of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia's National Guard said on Wednesday. The National Guard said it had prevented what it called "illegal actions" that threatened the plant's security, and arrested the two staff, who it said had...
US News and World Report
New York's Highest Court Allows Harvey Weinstein to Appeal Rape Conviction
(Reuters) -New York state's highest court has agreed to allow former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction, offering Weinstein a distant chance of being granted a new trial. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" on Aug. 19, the court wrote in a...
US News and World Report
U.N.'s Bachelet Calls on Putin to Halt Armed Attacks on Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarized. "The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a...
US News and World Report
Judge Orders Release of Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit
A federal judge ordered on Thursday that a redacted version of a key document related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate be released to the public on Friday. “Based on my independent review of the Affidavit, I further find that the government has met its...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Malaysia's Ex-PM Najib and the Multi-Billion Dollar 1MDB Scandal
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's top court ordered former prime minister Najib Razak to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after rejecting his appeal against a conviction on charges related to a multi-billion dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The following are details of the...
US News and World Report
Two Plead Guilty in Theft, Sale of Biden Daughter Ashley's Diary
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two Florida residents pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from the theft and sale to conservative activist group Project Veritas of a diary that court papers have shown belonged to U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley. Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, entered their...
Former judge to head Australian inquiry into ex-PM Morrison's secret roles
SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australia appointed a former High Court judge on Friday to lead an inquiry into former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's secret appointments to some ministries at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
US News and World Report
Agency Identified 700-Plus Pages of Classified Records at Trump's Home
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Archives discovered more than 700 pages of classified documents at Donald Trump's Florida home in addition to material seized this month by FBI agents, according to a newly disclosed May letter the records agency sent to the Republican former president's attorney. The large quantity...
US News and World Report
Relatives Say Reject Mexico's 6-11 Month Plan to Find Trapped Miners
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Family members of 10 miners who have been trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico for three weeks said on Thursday they rejected a government plan to find the miners that they said officials described as lasting from six to 11 months. Mexican President...
US News and World Report
Georgia Prosecutor Seeks Testimony From Ex-Trump Aides in Election Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election is seeking to compel testimony from his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other close allies, court filings released on Thursday showed. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday asked...
US News and World Report
Lawsuit Filed Over Arizona Law That Bans Filming Within 8 Feet of Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and some media organizations filed a lawsuit over an Arizona law that would bar recording video of law enforcement within eight feet. The law was signed in July by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, and makes it a crime to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Promises Expanded Visa Services in Turkey After Ankara Criticism
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States promised on Wednesday to expand its visa processing capacity in Turkey, moving to defuse a dispute that has threatened to further strain already difficult relations between the NATO allies. U.S. visa applicants in Turkey have been facing enormous delays, with wait times for an...
Comments / 0