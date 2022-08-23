ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
US News and World Report

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu: Military Campaign in Ukraine 'Deliberately' Slowed to Reduce Civilian Casualties

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the slowing pace of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine was deliberate, and driven by the need to reduce civilian casualties. Speaking at a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Shoigu said: "Everything is...
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s school warned doctor about his dreams of killing others

The defence case in the penalty phase trial for Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is underway in Fort Lauderdale.Jurors have heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who was allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, neighbours, and a clinical psychologist and two psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.Cruz’s defence is that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing led him...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge rules redacted FBI raid affidavit can be released as Trump declares he’s ‘innocent’

Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart says the affidavit behind the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, with the proposed redactions from the Department of Justice, can be released today by noon . He says the DoJ met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed.Earlier, Donald Trump took to Truth Social for a multi-part tirade against federal law enforcement, the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden, claiming once again that the raid on his home was nothing but an act of political persecution.Proclaiming himself “innocent as a person can be”, Mr Trump insisted that “Radical Left Democrat prosecutors” are...
US News and World Report

Russia Detains Two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Workers for Handing Ukraine Information

(Reuters) -Two employees of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia's National Guard said on Wednesday. The National Guard said it had prevented what it called "illegal actions" that threatened the plant's security, and arrested the two staff, who it said had...
US News and World Report

U.N.'s Bachelet Calls on Putin to Halt Armed Attacks on Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) - UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarized. "The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a...
US News and World Report

Judge Orders Release of Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit

A federal judge ordered on Thursday that a redacted version of a key document related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate be released to the public on Friday. “Based on my independent review of the Affidavit, I further find that the government has met its...
US News and World Report

Explainer-Malaysia's Ex-PM Najib and the Multi-Billion Dollar 1MDB Scandal

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's top court ordered former prime minister Najib Razak to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after rejecting his appeal against a conviction on charges related to a multi-billion dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The following are details of the...
US News and World Report

Two Plead Guilty in Theft, Sale of Biden Daughter Ashley's Diary

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two Florida residents pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from the theft and sale to conservative activist group Project Veritas of a diary that court papers have shown belonged to U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley. Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, entered their...
US News and World Report

Agency Identified 700-Plus Pages of Classified Records at Trump's Home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Archives discovered more than 700 pages of classified documents at Donald Trump's Florida home in addition to material seized this month by FBI agents, according to a newly disclosed May letter the records agency sent to the Republican former president's attorney. The large quantity...
US News and World Report

Relatives Say Reject Mexico's 6-11 Month Plan to Find Trapped Miners

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Family members of 10 miners who have been trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico for three weeks said on Thursday they rejected a government plan to find the miners that they said officials described as lasting from six to 11 months. Mexican President...
US News and World Report

Georgia Prosecutor Seeks Testimony From Ex-Trump Aides in Election Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election is seeking to compel testimony from his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other close allies, court filings released on Thursday showed. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday asked...
US News and World Report

U.S. Promises Expanded Visa Services in Turkey After Ankara Criticism

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States promised on Wednesday to expand its visa processing capacity in Turkey, moving to defuse a dispute that has threatened to further strain already difficult relations between the NATO allies. U.S. visa applicants in Turkey have been facing enormous delays, with wait times for an...
