Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices tumble on possible Iran deal, stuttering China economy
Oil prices fell Monday on the prospects of a return of Iranian oil to the market and data showing China's economic recovery stuttering under Covid-19 restrictions. But the weakened Chinese economy weighed on oil prices, as did speculation that a revived nuclear deal could add Iranian crude to global markets.
Oil prices will rebound to $125 this year as recent declines haven't fully accounted for supply constraints, UBS says
Brent oil will bounce back to $125 a barrel by the end of 2022, UBS said Wednesday. Brent has dropped 25% since mid-June, weighed by recession concerns and rising export volumes. But tight global oil supply will eventually push the international oil benchmark higher. Oil prices have tanked more than...
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
Saudi Arabia hints OPEC+ may cut oil production to ease growing dysfunction in global energy markets
"In a way, the market is in a state of schizophrenia, and this is creating a type of a yo-yo market and sending erroneous signals," bin Salman said.
RELATED PEOPLE
srnnews.com
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
US strategic oil reserves have hit their lowest level since 1985 after Joe Biden's record sales
The US's strategic petroleum reserves have dropped to their lowest level since 1985. Stockpiles have fallen to 453 million barrels after President Joe Biden ordered a record release to ease gas prices. Analysts say releases from global reserves have contributed to the sharp fall in oil prices. The US's strategic...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saudi Arabia is surging ahead of the US and Europe's growth forecasts for the rest of 2022.
I'm Phil Rosen, writing to you from Manhattan. For months, friends of mine outside the city have bemoaned sticker shock at gas stations ($5 pump prices make me appreciate the subway a whole lot more). Yet, for all their gas dollars lost to suburban American life, little of that has...
The euro sinks below parity against the dollar as Gazprom pipeline shutdown stokes recession worries
The euro fell below the US dollar's value on Monday for the second time this year. Gazprom's pending maintenance shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline into Europe pressured the euro. The dollar rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium this week. The euro fell below the...
AOL Corp
Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader
Gas prices in the U.S. have fallen for 70 days straight to a national average of $3.89 a gallon, according to AAA. But consumers shouldn’t be lulled into thinking this streak will last through the end of the year. And one energy trader says prices at the pump are set move higher again – especially into the fall and winter months.
Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming
Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar
Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy. Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0640 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery,...
FOXBusiness
OPEC president is open to cutting oil production
Momentum is building among oil producers behind the idea of cutting crude production to stabilize the market, with OPEC’s president the latest to back Saudi Arabia’s suggestion that the alliance might pump less—comments that pushed the price of a barrel back over $100 earlier this week. The...
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
OPEC+ struggled to raise output in July, missing production targets by nearly 3 million barrels a day, report says
OPEC+ nations struggle in raising their oil output, missing July targets even more than what was seen last month. OPEC+ fell short by 2.9 million barrels a day last month, two sources told Reuters. The cartel's new leader said that's because of underinvestment in the industry, and OPEC+ can't be...
Benzinga
US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade ahead of Powell’s speech. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET at the central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium. Investors are awaiting earnings results from JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS. Data on international...
OPEC's production cuts could push oil prices to $150 a barrel, energy analyst says
"The global supply picture is a mess," energy analyst Paul Sankey said, warning that oil prices could spike to $150 if OPEC+ cuts production.
investing.com
WTI Crude Oil Faces Strong Hesitation Area
What are the macroeconomic, geopolitical, and technical factors driving oil prices this week?. Crude oil settled on Wednesday at its highest level in nearly a month, boosted by another larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories. The prospect of a possible OPEC+ production cut announced by Saudi Arabia following a potential return of Iranian barrels into the market also played a part in this.
investing.com
Oil Ends Up as Bulls Show 'Selective Hearing' to Fed Chief
Investing.com -- The head of the Federal Reserve says the central bank won’t back down from “forceful” U.S. rate hikes till it gets inflation back to its target of 2%, from current highs of above 8%. The long-oil crowd seems to have a problem hearing Jerome Powell...
Comments / 0