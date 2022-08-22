ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

AFP

Oil prices tumble on possible Iran deal, stuttering China economy

Oil prices fell Monday on the prospects of a return of Iranian oil to the market and data showing China's economic recovery stuttering under Covid-19 restrictions. But the weakened Chinese economy weighed on oil prices, as did speculation that a revived nuclear deal could add Iranian crude to global markets.
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
srnnews.com

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
AOL Corp

Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

Gas prices in the U.S. have fallen for 70 days straight to a national average of $3.89 a gallon, according to AAA. But consumers shouldn’t be lulled into thinking this streak will last through the end of the year. And one energy trader says prices at the pump are set move higher again – especially into the fall and winter months.
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
biztoc.com

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy. Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0640 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery,...
FOXBusiness

OPEC president is open to cutting oil production

Momentum is building among oil producers behind the idea of cutting crude production to stabilize the market, with OPEC’s president the latest to back Saudi Arabia’s suggestion that the alliance might pump less—comments that pushed the price of a barrel back over $100 earlier this week. The...
CNBC

Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Fed Chair Powell

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade ahead of Powell’s speech. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET at the central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium. Investors are awaiting earnings results from JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS. Data on international...
investing.com

WTI Crude Oil Faces Strong Hesitation Area

What are the macroeconomic, geopolitical, and technical factors driving oil prices this week?. Crude oil settled on Wednesday at its highest level in nearly a month, boosted by another larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories. The prospect of a possible OPEC+ production cut announced by Saudi Arabia following a potential return of Iranian barrels into the market also played a part in this.
investing.com

Oil Ends Up as Bulls Show 'Selective Hearing' to Fed Chief

Investing.com -- The head of the Federal Reserve says the central bank won’t back down from “forceful” U.S. rate hikes till it gets inflation back to its target of 2%, from current highs of above 8%. The long-oil crowd seems to have a problem hearing Jerome Powell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

