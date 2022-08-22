ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
The Independent

Euro falls below parity with the dollar. What's the impact?

The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. It's a psychological barrier in the markets. But psychology is important, and the euro's slide underlines the foreboding in the 19 European countries using the currency as they struggle with an energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have: WHAT DOES EURO AND DOLLAR PARITY MEAN?It means the European and American currencies are worth the same amount. While constantly changing,...
Reuters

China to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view

Aug 22 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole.
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Euro Rises Back Above $1 on Report of ECB Possibly Hiking by 75 BPs

Investing.com -- The euro rose back above $1 in morning trade in New York on Friday, after Reuters reported that the European Central Bank may discuss raising its key rates by as much as 75 basis points at their next meeting in September. The ECB had guided at the time...
Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation reflux

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - This time last year, the world's biggest central banks were united in getting the inflation story wrong. Now, as top policymakers gather for the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the U.S. central bank looks like it might manage a "soft landing" for its own economy, but the outlook for Europe is far more worrying.
Fed’s Powell sees pain ahead as interest rates to rise

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) -Americans are headed for a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising joblessness as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to beat 40-year high inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Friday in his bluntest language yet about what is in store for the world’s biggest economy.
