CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Euro falls below parity with the dollar. What's the impact?
The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. It's a psychological barrier in the markets. But psychology is important, and the euro's slide underlines the foreboding in the 19 European countries using the currency as they struggle with an energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have: WHAT DOES EURO AND DOLLAR PARITY MEAN?It means the European and American currencies are worth the same amount. While constantly changing,...
China to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole.
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets — while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
Zillow cuts its forecast—again. This interactive map shows what's coming for your local housing market in 2023.
A euro is worth less than a dollar for the first time in 20 years. What does that mean?
The euro has dived to its lowest level against the dollar in 20 years, underlining the sense of foreboding in the 19 European countries that use it.
South Korea takes 'tactical action' jets after Russian aircraft enters air buffer zone
South Korea took unspecified "tactical action" to deter Russian jets after they crossed its air buffer zone unannounced Tuesday, in a move that could suggest Seoul responded by sending its own planes to the sky. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff was reportedly short on details but is statement said...
Stocks Plummet As Powell Doubles Down On Fed's Inflation Fight Until 'The Job Is Done'
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was among the most anticipated speakers at the Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Friday. Here’s a look at what Powell said in the fight against inflation. What Happened: Powell said the Federal Reserve’s goal remains getting inflation back down to a goal of...
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
The euro sinks below parity against the dollar as Gazprom pipeline shutdown stokes recession worries
The euro fell below the US dollar's value on Monday for the second time this year. Gazprom's pending maintenance shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline into Europe pressured the euro. The dollar rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium this week. The euro fell below the...
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
The euro is likely to slide further away from dollar parity and below 20-year lows due to Europe's energy shock, Citi strategist says
The euro could sink even further after hitting dollar parity, a Citi strategist told CNBC on Tuesday. The shared currency is already trading at 20-year lows as Europe's energy crisis causes economic upheaval. "We're in a story of a fierce downside bias in the manufacturing cycle in Europe," Luis Costa...
investing.com
Euro Rises Back Above $1 on Report of ECB Possibly Hiking by 75 BPs
Investing.com -- The euro rose back above $1 in morning trade in New York on Friday, after Reuters reported that the European Central Bank may discuss raising its key rates by as much as 75 basis points at their next meeting in September. The ECB had guided at the time...
Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight
Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
The euro won't rebound from its slide against the US dollar this year as long as Europe's gas crisis drags on, Societe Generale says
The rise in gas prices in Europe is "crushing" the euro, and it may not rebound against the dollar this year, Societe Generale said Wednesday. The euro has been trading below parity against the greenback this week. "I can't see a significant rebound for any European currency until we get...
Porsches and Bentleys fill Helsinki airport as Russian tourists head to Europe
Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling the parking garage at Helsinki airport as Finland becomes an important transit country for Russian tourists flying to Europe. The EU shut its airspace to Russian planes after Moscow invaded Ukraine, forcing anyone who wants to travel to...
China and Russia escalate to intimidate; America de-escalates to accommodate
The Defense Department’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review described Russia’s nuclear strategy as an “escalate to de-escalate doctrine.” Moscow calculated that threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons would deter U.S. intervention in any Russian regional conflict. Sure enough, as Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s next invasion of Ukraine,...
Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation reflux
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - This time last year, the world's biggest central banks were united in getting the inflation story wrong. Now, as top policymakers gather for the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the U.S. central bank looks like it might manage a "soft landing" for its own economy, but the outlook for Europe is far more worrying.
srnnews.com
Fed’s Powell sees pain ahead as interest rates to rise
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) -Americans are headed for a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising joblessness as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to beat 40-year high inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Friday in his bluntest language yet about what is in store for the world’s biggest economy.
