wfft.com
Allen County and Fort Wayne city officials encourages animal safety and bite reporting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Animal bites can lead to serious health problems and sometimes fatal risks. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the Allen County Sheriff's Department are urging people to carefully capture and report animal bite cases. Bats are currently...
wboi.org
Allen County reminds residents to report animal bites immediately
Allen County saw an increase of reported animal bites last year, with 783 bites in 2021, up from 722 in 2020. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are reminding residents to report animal bites, including those from dogs, cats, raccoons and bats, immediately after contact.
Your News Local
Small towns in Wabash County attracting visitors and businesses along a scenic river trail
This from inputfortwayne.com: WABASH COUNTY, IN- Crumbling bricks being restored. Dark, empty windows coming to life. A restaurant where there was once a neglected building. Historic edifices returned to their former glory. Exciting things are happening in Lagro, a rural community about 10 minutes Northeast of Wabash. It all began...
WANE-TV
Traffic easing up after reported accident on I-69 in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
963xke.com
Two hurt in crash involving motorcycle, boat, and SUV
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says that two people who were on a motorcycle Wednesday were taken to the hospital after crashing into an SUV that was hauling a boat. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 1300 block of State Road...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
inkfreenews.com
Three Injured In Fulton County Crash
ROCHESTER — A Monday afternoon crash in Fulton County injured three people including a Warsaw man. Payton Ryan, 19, Warsaw, was transported to a hospital following a multi-vehicle crash at SR 14 and CR 650W, in Fulton County, Monday, Aug. 22. Two other individuals were seriously injured and flown from the scene for treatment. Ryan complained of pain.
wfft.com
Judge grants Allen County Commissioners jail proposal extension, community packs courtroom
Christian Wolff showed up with more than 100 people from local groups to protest the county building a new jail in Southeast Fort Wayne. Judge grants Allen County Commissioners jail proposal extension, community packs courtroom. Christian Wolff showed up with more than 100 people from local groups to protest the...
WANE-TV
Man found after Public Safety Alert issued
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have found a man who went missing and prompted the issuance of a Public Safety Alert. The 57-year-old Burmese man had been missing from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue, on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The alert said he could be in need of medical attention.
WANE-TV
City Council passes interlocal agreement for Poka-Bache connector trail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s City council on Tuesday passed an interlocal agreement for a new 81-mile connecting trail. The Poka-Bache trail will connect Pokagon State Park in Angola to Oubache State Park in Bluffton, and in the process connect 140 recreation areas, 10 libraries, and 50 schools.
wfft.com
Mother of Fort Wayne woman who died in Whitley County Jail files wrongful death suit
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The mother of a Fort Wayne woman who died at the Whitley County Jail two years ago has filed a wrongful death civil suit against Sheriff Marcus Gatton, several jail employees, and the jail's medical contractor. 32-year-old Tia Meyers was arrested and booked into the...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart
Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
95.3 MNC
Woman battered in Elkhart church parking lot
Elkhart Police Officers were dispatched around 2:08 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a female being battered, hit by a vehicle, and pepper sprayed. The victim was sitting in the World Harvest Church parking lot when a female she knew pulled in. The victim reported that the female subject struck...
WANE-TV
Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
wfft.com
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
wfft.com
Allen County commissioner says southeast Fort Wayne location still 'Plan A' for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters says the southeast Fort Wayne location is still their first option for the new jail, despite reports otherwise. Peters told FOX 55 he does not know why a news report said the location was no longer being considered. He said...
WANE-TV
1 person critical after stabbing at S Harrison, Fairfax
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of S Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police said one person was stabbed during a fight between two boys on a bicycle who knew each other. The unidentified victim was...
wfft.com
Motorcycle driver dies 10 days after U.S. 33 crash
FORT WAYNE Ind. (WFFT) - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on August 11 has died. The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas of Columbia City on Monday. The cause of death was determined to be from multiple blunt force injuries.
WOWO News
Allen County given more time to find a location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The County met with the Federal judge in the case on Thursday. The Journal Gazette reports that attorney Ted Storer, who represents the county commissioners, said the county is concerned that they won’t get zoning approval needed to build at the Adams Center road location. He also said that the county has entered into negotiations and had appraisals started for two properties with there being another, third potential site.
95.3 MNC
More reports of car break-ins in Goshen
There are more reports of car break-ins in Goshen. Late Sunday morning, Aug. 21, a resident in the 500 block of Jefferson contacted police that during the early morning hours, he caught two individuals on his security cameras going through three vehicles, one of which was in his driveway. Though...
