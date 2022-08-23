Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
srnnews.com
Peloton posts wider quarterly net loss
(Reuters) – Peloton Interactive Inc reported a bigger fourth quarter net loss on Thursday, signaling an uphill battle to turn around the company grappling with low demand for its fitness equipment following a quick return to pre-pandemic lifestyles. Net loss attributable Class A and Class B common stockholders was...
Motley Fool
Snowflake Posts Strong Revenue Growth and Boosts Guidance
Snowflake's quarterly revenue soared past analyst estimates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Going...
Zoom Stock Falls 8% on Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
The videoconferencing specialist's second-quarter key metrics indicate that it's still having solid success growing its enterprise business.
srnnews.com
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
These 2 Stocks Won't Grow Your Money Overnight, but Are No-Brainer Long-Term Buys
A bumpy housing market won't keep these stocks down forever.
FOXBusiness
Dollar General beats on earnings with boost from grocery sales
Discount retailer Dollar General beat earnings estimates in the second quarter and has lifted its sales outlook for the rest of the year as bargain-hunting shoppers increasingly flock to the growing chain for groceries and other consumables. The company posted earnings per share of $2.98, up 10.8% from a year...
srnnews.com
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
Motley Fool
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
AOL Corp
Peloton reports $1.2 billion loss, forecasts further revenue declines
Peloton Interactive (PTON) reported an operating loss of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as revenue came in below Wall Street expectations. Shares plunged more than 16% in pre-market trading following the results, one day after the exercise-bike maker saw its stock close up more than 20%. The company...
Analysts Continue To See Upside In Salesforce Post Q2 Beat Despite Challenging Macros
Salesforce, Inc CRM clocked 22% revenue growth to $7.72 billion in Q2, beating consensus. The EPS of $1.19 topped the consensus. The board approved a buyback of up to $10 billion. The Q3 and FY guidance were below the consensus. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy and cut the...
investing.com
Marvell Technology Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Investing.com - Marvell Technology reported Thursday better-than-expected second-quarter profit, led by strong growth in its data center business. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ) was DOWN 1.9% in afterhours trading following the report. The chipmaker reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $1.52 billion, compared with...
Texas Roadhouse Makes BofA Small-Cap Stock List
July was a banner month for small-cap stocks, with the Russell 2000 index soaring 10%. It also represented a month of change within the small-cap category. “This year's top styles, value and quality, both underperformed” in the small-cap universe during July, Bank of America strategists wrote in a commentary.
Golden Ocean Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q2
Golden Ocean Group Ltd GOGL reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 14.9% year-over-year to $316.66 million. EPS improved to $0.81 from $0.52 in 2Q21. The company recorded a net operating income of $155.77 million versus $97.37 million a year ago; and a margin of 49.2%, compared to 35.3% a year ago.
srnnews.com
Qantas shares soar on surprise buyback as demand returns
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would buy back up to A$400 million ($276 million) of shares after the lifting of COVID curbs spurred a strong rebound in travel demand, surprising the market and sending its shares up 8%. The rush to travel once borders opened boosted...
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases Further As Investors Await Powell Speech
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday driven by gains in mega-cap growth shares. Investors are awaiting speech from the Fed chief Jerome Powell at the central bank’s annual monetary policy conference. Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR dropped more than 10% on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2...
Bill Ackman May Have Dumped Netflix, But Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks Pershing Square Is Still Holding
As the second quarter of the year passes, Pershing Square Capital has remained quiet for the most part, and has not added any new positions. However, the hedge fund did manage to completely sell its stake in Netflix Inc NFLX of 3,109,965 shares over the second quarter of 2022. After...
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock Falls 5% as Weak Gaming Outlook Torpedoes Guidance
Fiscal Q2 revenue edged up 3% year over year, representing a major slowdown in growth. Fiscal Q3 guidance for both the top and bottom lines fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Where Will Salesforce Stock Be in 1 Year?
The cloud-based software giant is bracing for a near-term slowdown.
