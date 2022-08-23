Read full article on original website
Junior Varsity Volleyball defeats Monroeville
The Sailors took on the Eagles in Monroeville on Thursday and improved their record to 3-0! The game started off a little slow, but the Sailors found their energy and began to pull ahead mid set. They finished 25-21 to go up 1 set to 0. The second set went to the Sailors 25-17 to secure the win. Peyton Logsdon was dominate on both offense and defense with 10 kills, 5 aces, and 8 digs. Claire Bartlome had 5 kills and assisted with serve recieve and defense as well. Cali Wilson, Grace Conrady, and Elizabeth Okasinski each added a kill to the match. Setter Lauren Logsdon controlled the offense contributing to most of the assists for the Sailors 18 kills and added 4 aces. Brynn Chadwick had 7 digs and contributed to the Sailor serve receive. The Sailors take on Hathaway Brown on Saturday at home next!
Sailors charge past the Chargers
The Vermilion Sailors secured their first victory of the season on Thursday night, picking up a 2-1 win vs a gritty Edison team. The Sailors got on the board midway through the 2nd half off of a Wesley Penton goal. Penton’s goal tied the game at 1. With roughly 5 minutes to go, the Sailors scored the game winner! Cardi Woodward took a Darren Frenk pass that broke Edisons backline and slotted home the winner. Sophomore goalkeeper, Caleb German, came up big several times throughout the match. The Sailors move to 1-2 on the season and are back in action on Saturday at Midview. Kick off is at 7PM.
Girls Varsity Tennis beats Sandusky 3 – 2
The Vermilion tennis team traveled to Sandusky and came away with a win. The overall contest score was tied 2-2 with the 2nd doubles team of Sydney Stacklin and Lia Leimbach still playing. The pair fell behind in the third set 3-2 and then went on a 4-0 to win the set, match, and overall contest against the Blue Streaks. Also winning for Vermilion were Maddie Collins and McKenna Hunnell at first doubles. Ava Leslie pulled out a victory at third singles to give the Sailors another point.
Freshmen Volleyball defeats Firelands
The Sailors opened up their season with a win against rival Firelands on Tuesday! Great defense was played by Abby Gawry and Elizabeth Okaskinski. Gawry led serve recieve and digs for the match with Okaskinski adding several more. Kirstyn Palmer made added to the defense as well. The Sailors combined for a total of 19 aces in the match! Charlie Lopez had 9 followed by Lauren Logsdon with 5, Brooke Whisenant had 4, and Elizabeth Okaskinski added 2. The match ended on a pair of aces from Logsdon. The setters, Logsdon and Lopez, connected well with hitters Whisenant, Okasinski, Alyssa Woodward, Delaney Russell, Mackenzie Feltis, and Lily Lewis. The Sailors play next at home against Hathaway Brown on Saturday!
Girls Soccer wins on the road
This evening the Lady Sailors took a road trip down to Galion for a District match-up. After a sluggish start, the team was up 3-2 at half. In the second half the girls turned up the pressure and did not allow any second half goals, and scored three more themselves. Leading the way was Livia Penton, with 3 goals and 1 assist. Also playing large roles in the attack were Summer Shirley with 2 goals, and Jenna Binder with 1 goal and 1 assist. Lil Syd Herchler also contributed with an assist on Binder’s goal.
