The Sailors took on the Eagles in Monroeville on Thursday and improved their record to 3-0! The game started off a little slow, but the Sailors found their energy and began to pull ahead mid set. They finished 25-21 to go up 1 set to 0. The second set went to the Sailors 25-17 to secure the win. Peyton Logsdon was dominate on both offense and defense with 10 kills, 5 aces, and 8 digs. Claire Bartlome had 5 kills and assisted with serve recieve and defense as well. Cali Wilson, Grace Conrady, and Elizabeth Okasinski each added a kill to the match. Setter Lauren Logsdon controlled the offense contributing to most of the assists for the Sailors 18 kills and added 4 aces. Brynn Chadwick had 7 digs and contributed to the Sailor serve receive. The Sailors take on Hathaway Brown on Saturday at home next!

MONROEVILLE, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO