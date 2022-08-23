ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfft.com

Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
WANE-TV

FWPD homicide detective seeking NACS board seat

Fort Wayne homicide detective Ben MacDonald is used to wrestling criminals down to the ground and cuffing them. You’ll see his name on quite a few probable cause affidavits. “Chasing the worst people on earth and trying to be creative in investigation is what I love,” he once told this reporter during an interview with him and his twin brother, Luke MacDonald, also a homicide detective.
wfft.com

What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students

Economics lecturer John Kessler at Purdue Fort Wayne says he expects this plan to cost the government about $340 billion. What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students. Economics lecturer John Kessler at Purdue Fort Wayne says he expects this plan to cost the government about $340 billion.
wfft.com

Northside Neighborhood Association, Heartland Church, and Fort Wayne Parks install new nine-hole Disc Golf course

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The grand opening for a new public Disc Golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Heartland Church of Fort Wayne, Northside Neighborhood Association, and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The event will include giveaways while supplies last, disc golf clinics, food trucks, and live music.
wboi.org

Allen County reminds residents to report animal bites immediately

Allen County saw an increase of reported animal bites last year, with 783 bites in 2021, up from 722 in 2020. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are reminding residents to report animal bites, including those from dogs, cats, raccoons and bats, immediately after contact.
WANE-TV

Mayor Henry weighs in on Allen County jail discussion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion. In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Huguenard Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to be aware of lane restrictions on Huguenard Road Thursday. The restrictions will be along the section of road between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road. The restrictions are related to access improvements on the road and...
WANE-TV

Traffic easing up after reported accident on I-69 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
Times-Union Newspaper

Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
