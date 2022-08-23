Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Judge grants Allen County Commissioners jail proposal extension, community packs courtroom
Christian Wolff showed up with more than 100 people from local groups to protest the county building a new jail in Southeast Fort Wayne. Judge grants Allen County Commissioners jail proposal extension, community packs courtroom. Christian Wolff showed up with more than 100 people from local groups to protest the...
wfft.com
Step forward for Poka-Bache Connector, City Council passes interlocal agreement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carlton Bradtmiller and his family are regular Pufferbelly Trail users. “It’s biker-friendly and walker-friendly. We got little bells here,” Bradtmiller said. Pufferbelly Trail is a segment of the Poka-Bache Connector — a State Visionary Trail that will connect Pokagon State Park to Ouabache...
wfft.com
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
wfft.com
Allen County and Fort Wayne city officials encourages animal safety and bite reporting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Animal bites can lead to serious health problems and sometimes fatal risks. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the Allen County Sheriff's Department are urging people to carefully capture and report animal bite cases. Bats are currently...
Your News Local
Small towns in Wabash County attracting visitors and businesses along a scenic river trail
This from inputfortwayne.com: WABASH COUNTY, IN- Crumbling bricks being restored. Dark, empty windows coming to life. A restaurant where there was once a neglected building. Historic edifices returned to their former glory. Exciting things are happening in Lagro, a rural community about 10 minutes Northeast of Wabash. It all began...
WANE-TV
FWPD homicide detective seeking NACS board seat
Fort Wayne homicide detective Ben MacDonald is used to wrestling criminals down to the ground and cuffing them. You’ll see his name on quite a few probable cause affidavits. “Chasing the worst people on earth and trying to be creative in investigation is what I love,” he once told this reporter during an interview with him and his twin brother, Luke MacDonald, also a homicide detective.
wfft.com
What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students
Economics lecturer John Kessler at Purdue Fort Wayne says he expects this plan to cost the government about $340 billion. What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students. Economics lecturer John Kessler at Purdue Fort Wayne says he expects this plan to cost the government about $340 billion.
wfft.com
Allen County commissioner says southeast Fort Wayne location still 'Plan A' for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters says the southeast Fort Wayne location is still their first option for the new jail, despite reports otherwise. Peters told FOX 55 he does not know why a news report said the location was no longer being considered. He said...
wfft.com
Northside Neighborhood Association, Heartland Church, and Fort Wayne Parks install new nine-hole Disc Golf course
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The grand opening for a new public Disc Golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Heartland Church of Fort Wayne, Northside Neighborhood Association, and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The event will include giveaways while supplies last, disc golf clinics, food trucks, and live music.
wfft.com
Huntington University exceeds Step Forward campaign fundraising goal by $22 million
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- “I have been looking forward to this day for months - years actually - because this is the day we get to share what God has been doing at Huntington University,” Vice President of Huntington University Advancement Stephen Weingart said. Huntington University has been...
wboi.org
Allen County reminds residents to report animal bites immediately
Allen County saw an increase of reported animal bites last year, with 783 bites in 2021, up from 722 in 2020. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are reminding residents to report animal bites, including those from dogs, cats, raccoons and bats, immediately after contact.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry weighs in on Allen County jail discussion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion. In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”
WOWO News
Allen County considering “no less than seven sites” for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said that the county is considering multiple locations for a new Allen County Jail, including the current proposed site in southeast Fort Wayne. In an interview on the Pat Miller Program, Peters said that nothing has changed with the...
wfft.com
DeKalb County plans to increase vehicle license fees for folks who drive a horse and buggy
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) — Free vehicle license fees may become a thing of the past for people who travel by horse and buggy. The DeKalb County Commissioners plan to increase the license fees for horse-drawn buggies and trailers to $250 a year. If folks own more than one, they...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Huguenard Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to be aware of lane restrictions on Huguenard Road Thursday. The restrictions will be along the section of road between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road. The restrictions are related to access improvements on the road and...
WANE-TV
Traffic easing up after reported accident on I-69 in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
WANE-TV
Priest who served in Fort Wayne killed in hit-and-run in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — A retired Catholic priest who served in Fort Wayne was hit and killed as he rode his bicycle earlier this week. South Bend Police called the incident a hit and run, and a suspect has been arrested. Father Jan Klimczyk was riding a bicycle...
Times-Union Newspaper
Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
Beagle adoptions begin at Humane Fort Wayne
18 of 25 beagles sent to Fort Wayne became adoptable on Tuesday, with the hopes of all 18 finding new homes by the end of the day.
