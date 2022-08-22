Excessive rain amounts of 5 to 7 inches have fallen in South Mississippi today. We will see continued rainfall into the the evening hours. Then it looks like we’ll do it all again tomorrow. Heavy rain will likely causing flooding issues today across parts of South Mississippi There is a Flash Flood Warning for southwestern Jackson and southeastern Harrison Counties until 4:45 PM. There is a Flood Advisory for most of Jackson, Harrison and Stone Counties. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi through 7 PM; this could easily be extended. The ground is saturated in many parts of South Mississippi, so the today’s rain has led to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly draining areas. There will be a threat of flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. The bad news: looks like we’re stuck rainy pattern. So, expect more downpours today, tomorrow and even Saturday. The good news: after today, even though we expect widespread rain, it looks like lower rainfall totals. But, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding. And, the rivers are rising. More heavy rain could shift the forecast, so pay close attention to the changing conditions.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO