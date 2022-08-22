Read full article on original website
WLOX
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a Jackson County armed robbery. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Motel 6 parking lot near Ocean Springs exit 50. Authorities said several people reported they were robbed at...
WLOX
St. Martin man charged with trying to kill mother, sheriff says
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to murder his mother, according to Sheriff Mike Ezell. Around noon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Bienville Drive. Once they arrived, they found Grady Markeese Walker, 27, in the road in front of the house. After speaking to Walker, deputies took him into custody and began searching the house.
WLOX
Local advocacy orgs demand body cam footage from officer-involved shooting
Heavy rain will likely causing flooding issues today across parts of South Mississippi There is a Flash Flood Warning for southern Jackson County until 2:15 PM. There is a Flood Advisory for most of Jackson and Harrison Counties until 2:00 PM. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi through 7 PM. The ground is saturated in many parts of South Mississippi, so the today’s rain could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. There will be a threat of rain flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common today, with isolated higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches or more possible. The bad news: looks like we’re stuck rainy pattern. So, expect more downpours today, tomorrow and even Saturday. The good news: after today, even though we expect widespread rain, it looks like lower rainfall totals. But, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding. And, the rivers are rising. More heavy rain could shift the forecast, so pay close attention to the changing conditions.
WLOX
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
AUSTIN (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas was canceled Wednesday evening after she was found safe. Authorities in Texas had been searching for Sailor Tucker, who was believed to have been abducted and to have possibly been in immediate danger. When the...
WLOX
Richmond Fire Dept. shortens hiring process
WLOX
Power co-ops remind dove hunters not to shoot at power, fiber lines
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hunters are getting ready for dove season in Mississippi, and local power cooperatives are reminding them about safe shooting around power and fiber lines. Co-op representative said shooting doves while perched on power or fiber lines may be an easy shot, but it could lead...
WLOX
Santa Claus teams up with Mississippi McDonald's owners for charity
Jeff Lewandrowski and his wife Victoria are both qualified for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. With a coordinated effort between NASA, The National Forestry Service and Roosa’s Moon Tree Foundation, 1,000 "Moon Trees" will be planted upon Artemis I's arrival. Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor...
WLOX
Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
WLOX
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. “This is such a momentous occasion not only for the airport, but for all of Coastal Mississippi,” said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport executive director Clay Williams. “The Beau Rivage is a tremendous partner. They contribute almost 25% of the air service here at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.”
WLOX
Happening Now: Flooding takes over South Mississippi communities
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in...
WLOX
Solving bat infestations in South Mississippi
Already seeing scattered t-storms at lunch time in South MS. Rain may become even heavier & more widespread later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Heavy downpours may cause flooding today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. New Ocean Springs Aldi store holds soft opening.
WLOX
Burlington schools searching for paraeducators
WLOX
Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor Awards for small businesses
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce presented its 2022 Anchor Awards on Wednesday at Pelican Landing in Moss Point to celebrate small businesses that mean a big deal. “It really does take a great deal of grit and courage to be a small business owner...
WLOX
The Coast's top sandwich pick helps continue celebrating National Sandwich Month
WLOX
Severe flooding across Coast after Thursday storms
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. Behind the scenes with Institute for Marine Mammal Studies Pt. 1. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Brittany Fowler and Katie the...
WLOX
Behind the scenes with Institute for Marine Mammal Studies Pt. 1
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in...
WLOX
Mississippi Disaster Relief volunteers help with flooding aftermath in Kentucky
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some volunteers from South Mississippi are back home after helping with flood relief in Kentucky. For years, New Life Disaster Relief has been lending a helping hand to those in need. This time volunteers made their way to Jenkins, Kentucky to help a community that was left distraught due to severe flooding.
WLOX
Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening
It seems like the rain just won’t stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Excessive rain amounts of 5 to 7 inches have fallen in South Mississippi today. We will see continued rainfall into the the evening hours. Then it looks like we’ll do it all again tomorrow. Heavy rain will likely causing flooding issues today across parts of South Mississippi There is a Flash Flood Warning for southwestern Jackson and southeastern Harrison Counties until 4:45 PM. There is a Flood Advisory for most of Jackson, Harrison and Stone Counties. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi through 7 PM; this could easily be extended. The ground is saturated in many parts of South Mississippi, so the today’s rain has led to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly draining areas. There will be a threat of flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. The bad news: looks like we’re stuck rainy pattern. So, expect more downpours today, tomorrow and even Saturday. The good news: after today, even though we expect widespread rain, it looks like lower rainfall totals. But, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding. And, the rivers are rising. More heavy rain could shift the forecast, so pay close attention to the changing conditions.
WLOX
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Heavy rain storms are being experienced all over Mississippi, causing issues with our neighbors to the north. Multiple highways have been washed out, including some in Newton, Scott and Rankin counties. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
