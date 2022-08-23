We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you grew up with “show” furniture — you know, pieces that were meant to be looked at but never sat on or used unless company was over — the founders of Levity, the new sister furniture brand of Ruggable, feel your pain. Just like the washable, easy-to-care-for rugs that Ruggable sells, Levity’s furniture is engineered to stand up to the wear and tear of everyday life so you don’t have to be so precious about kicking your feet up on an ottoman or eating and drinking on your sofa. Best of all, their products are equal parts fashion and function, so you don’t have to sacrifice your style to get something durable enough to withstand red wine spills or shedding pets.

