WESH
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Artemis 1 is NASA’s program to put humans back on the moon and ultimately Mars. The historic launch is set to take place Monday, Aug. 29 from Kennedy Space Center. If you're in Central Florida, you might be looking for the best viewing spots.
Final inspections underway ahead of Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We’re just days away from the launch of Artemis 1, NASA’s uncrewed flight test around the moon. Teams are conducting final inspections ahead of this weekend’s call to stations. Central Florida’s afternoon storms can always make things a little more difficult, but...
SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites this weekend
CAPE CANAVERAL SFS, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of 54 Starlink satellites is now set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday evening. After a successful static fire test on Thursday, SpaceX officials said they were targeting a launch for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10:22 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
marinelink.com
Port Canaveral to Add New Patrol and Pilot Boats
Photo of a security rapid response boat, similar to the vessel that will be custom built for the Canaveral Port Authority (Photo: Life Proof Boats) Port Canaveral will add a new security patrol vessel and a pilot boat after receiving federal grant funding for several projects to protect against terrorism and other security threats.
click orlando
Then and now: Apollo-era engineers look ahead to Artemis
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The moon is finally in reach again for humankind. At least that’s the goal for NASA’s Artemis I, which is set for launch from Kennedy Space Center on Monday. For those who worked to first get an American on the moon over 50 years ago, though, the question stands: “why did it take so long to go back?”
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Office of Tourism Offers Resources Ahead of Historic Artemis I Launch on Aug. 29
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On August 29, NASA plans to launch the most powerful rocket ever built from the Space Coast. This historic launch is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to our destination. Is your business ready?. The Space Coast Office of Tourism is providing you...
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 launch: Brevard schools will be open on Monday with regular bus routes
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The significance of Monday's planned launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission is not lost on Space Coast school administrators. "This is an historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe," said Brevard Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins. "What an exciting, and busy, time to live on the Space Coast!"
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First Reminds Cape Canaveral Hospital and Medical Office Building Visitors of Monday’s Expected Traffic Delays
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Health First would like to remind patients, customers and visitors who plan to visit Cape Canaveral Hospital or the Medical Office Building of expected traffic congestion in the area on Monday. Traffic is expected to be heavy in the Cape Canaveral area between 5 a.m....
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From
Despite staffing issues causing flight delays and cancellations, Americans are flying in large numbers. Over the July 4th weekend, nearly 2.5 million people went through U.S. airport security checkpoints.
Brevard County officials: Expect traffic delays on Space Coast for Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is one week away from the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The uncrewed flight tests will take the Orion spacecraft beyond the far side of the moon. But NASA isn’t the only agency preparing for launch day. The Titusville Police...
WESH
NASA approves next step for Artemis 1 launch in readiness review
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — T-minus six days and NASA said all is looking good for the historic launch of the Artemis 1 SLS rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. NASA managers gave their most powerful rocket a 'go' in their readiness review. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the powerful rocket lift off next Monday at 8:33 a.m. from pad 39B.
click orlando
Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
Hurricane hunter studies ‘Hurricane Nursery,’ Saharan dust
ORLANDO, Fla. — NOAA sent a hurricane hunter 4,000 miles to research the Saharan dust off the west coast of Africa. Hurricane hunters track storm systems in the Gulf, the Caribbean, the Eastern and the Central Atlantic, but there’s one area they don’t normally go. This month,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Fair to Bring Fun to Brevard County Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at Space Coast Harley-Davidson
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County Sept. 30-Oct.9, 2022 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fair grounds in Palm Bay, Florida, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
Bay News 9
FDOT looks at adding lanes to SR-535 near attractions
Officials at the Florida Department of Transportation say they are looking into a project that could help alleviate traffic on a road in the attractions area that many locals say they try to avoid. At the Orange-Osceola County line, residents and business owners say State Road 535 is jammed with...
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
