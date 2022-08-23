ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marinelink.com

Port Canaveral to Add New Patrol and Pilot Boats

Photo of a security rapid response boat, similar to the vessel that will be custom built for the Canaveral Port Authority (Photo: Life Proof Boats) Port Canaveral will add a new security patrol vessel and a pilot boat after receiving federal grant funding for several projects to protect against terrorism and other security threats.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

Then and now: Apollo-era engineers look ahead to Artemis

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The moon is finally in reach again for humankind. At least that’s the goal for NASA’s Artemis I, which is set for launch from Kennedy Space Center on Monday. For those who worked to first get an American on the moon over 50 years ago, though, the question stands: “why did it take so long to go back?”
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Artemis 1 launch: Brevard schools will be open on Monday with regular bus routes

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The significance of Monday's planned launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission is not lost on Space Coast school administrators. "This is an historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe," said Brevard Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins. "What an exciting, and busy, time to live on the Space Coast!"
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Space Launch#Kennedy Space Center#Rocket#Traffic Congestion#Artemis#Launchpad 39b#Space Coast Tpo
WESH

NASA approves next step for Artemis 1 launch in readiness review

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — T-minus six days and NASA said all is looking good for the historic launch of the Artemis 1 SLS rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. NASA managers gave their most powerful rocket a 'go' in their readiness review. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the powerful rocket lift off next Monday at 8:33 a.m. from pad 39B.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
The Daily South

Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida

When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
Bay News 9

FDOT looks at adding lanes to SR-535 near attractions

Officials at the Florida Department of Transportation say they are looking into a project that could help alleviate traffic on a road in the attractions area that many locals say they try to avoid. At the Orange-Osceola County line, residents and business owners say State Road 535 is jammed with...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
FLORIDA STATE

