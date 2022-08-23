ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

mainlinetoday.com

Solomons, Maryland Is a Perfect Getaway From the Main Line

Solomons Victorian Inn, located at the tip of Southern Maryland’s Solomons Island in the Chesapeake Bay, is an ideal retreat for Main Liners. DRIVE TIME: 3 hours, 30 minutes. THE SCOOP: Built in 1906, this charming Queen Anne Victorian sits on the tip of Southern Maryland’s Solomons Island in...
SOLOMONS, MD
weddingsparrow.com

8 waterfront wedding venues around Chesapeake Bay

Hands up if you love Chesapeake Shores? The popular Hallmark show gives us all the comforting fuzzy feels and has raised the profile of this gorgeous region, which spans Maryland and Virginia. However locals have long known the appeal of Chesapeake Bay as a beautiful place to live, visit and of course, get married!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMDT.com

Henlopen Football Preview: Indian River

DAGSBORO, Del. – Indian River was one of the final four left standing in last year’s Class 1A state tournament, but they have a lot of turnover heading into 2022. Indian River has the numbers this season to compete, with roughly 70 kids on roster. But they will...
DAGSBORO, DE
Eater

How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland

After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
City
Cambridge, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
WMDT.com

Bayside Football Preview: Kent Island Buccaneers

STEVENSVILLE, Md. – Kent Island finished the 2021 football season as one of the final eight remaining in the state of Maryland. The Bucs are going through a tough training camp this summer, in hopes that it will give them that extra strength when they need it most. Bryon...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Chesapeake boat captain capturing crabs & massive online crowds

PASADENA, Md. — These Chesapeake Bay crustaceans weren't going down without a fight. Setting out from the Magothy river in Pasadena, Maryland and motoring into the Bay, the boat captain summed up a day in his workplace: everything out here will try to hurt you. Our captain, Luke McFadden,...
PASADENA, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem

Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Branch Rickey
WMDT.com

Henlopen Football Preview: Caesar Rodney Riders

CAMDEN, Del. – The Riders are looking to rebound from last years disappointing 0-10 record. Caesar Rodney has been on a slide recently, winning eight games in their last three seasons combined. The coaching staff is optimistic about the freshman and sophomore classes, saying that the roster has a...
CAMDEN, DE
WMDT.com

Bayside Football Preview: Easton Warriors

EASTON, Md- The Warriors have a new head coach at the helm, Matt Griffith. He has a history with the warriors. He was the head coach for seven years and coordinator for another two before taking some time away from the team the last two seasons. He’s got a large task at hand in his return, righting the wrongs of last year’s team.
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Big changes for the Maryland zoo

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland zoo in Baltimore is embarking on a plan that they say will define and shape the country’s third oldest zoo. The zoo's president Kirby fowler tells FOX45 news about the major changes that will take place. Visitors will have a brand new experience...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Fish#Sports History#Major League Baseball#Brooklyn Dodgers#The Eastern Shore League
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland mom wins $50K on first scratch-off ticket she ever bought

GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Now that's what you call beginner's luck!. A stay-at-home mom from Maryland recently won $50,000 on the first scratch-off ticket she ever bought!. Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie said she bought a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket on a whim after stopping at a convenient store on Ritchie Highway one morning to grab an energy drink.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware student awarded with scholarship

LEWES, Del. – Emily Joynt was awarded with this year’s Lisa Marie Henderson Memorial Scholarship from Beebe Healthcare. She will be given $1,000 to go toward her cost of school. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
LEWES, DE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
tourcounsel.com

The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland

Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
OCEAN CITY, MD
carolinecircle.com

Paquin Design Build Announces Rebranding of Bellevue on the Tred Avon

Easton, MD. (August 15, 2022) – Paquin Design/Build, an award-winning residential home builder based in Grasonville, MD, is pleased to announce the comprehensive rebranding of its planned 13-home waterfront development in historic Bellevue, MD. The new infill development has been renamed Bellevue on the Tred Avon. The community’s roads have been changed to Bellevue School Road and Turner Avenue. Orchard Terrace, an existing road that pre-dates the new community, will retain its name. During a community meeting with Bellevue residents in the spring of 2022 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, attendees shared feedback about the proposed name of the residential development and its roads and how it did not align with the historic nature of Bellevue or recognize the contributions of the community’s people and institutions.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
mdhistory.org

$150 reward for Philip Adams

A broadside created by Tench Tilghman advertising a reward for finding and detaining Philip Adams, an enslaved man who had run away from the Tilghman property in Talbot County, Maryland. The broadside provides a description of Adams and the various reward scenarios for his capture. Full transcription:. Runaway. $150 Reward!...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD

