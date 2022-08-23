Easton, MD. (August 15, 2022) – Paquin Design/Build, an award-winning residential home builder based in Grasonville, MD, is pleased to announce the comprehensive rebranding of its planned 13-home waterfront development in historic Bellevue, MD. The new infill development has been renamed Bellevue on the Tred Avon. The community’s roads have been changed to Bellevue School Road and Turner Avenue. Orchard Terrace, an existing road that pre-dates the new community, will retain its name. During a community meeting with Bellevue residents in the spring of 2022 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, attendees shared feedback about the proposed name of the residential development and its roads and how it did not align with the historic nature of Bellevue or recognize the contributions of the community’s people and institutions.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO