mainlinetoday.com
Solomons, Maryland Is a Perfect Getaway From the Main Line
Solomons Victorian Inn, located at the tip of Southern Maryland’s Solomons Island in the Chesapeake Bay, is an ideal retreat for Main Liners. DRIVE TIME: 3 hours, 30 minutes. THE SCOOP: Built in 1906, this charming Queen Anne Victorian sits on the tip of Southern Maryland’s Solomons Island in...
weddingsparrow.com
8 waterfront wedding venues around Chesapeake Bay
Hands up if you love Chesapeake Shores? The popular Hallmark show gives us all the comforting fuzzy feels and has raised the profile of this gorgeous region, which spans Maryland and Virginia. However locals have long known the appeal of Chesapeake Bay as a beautiful place to live, visit and of course, get married!
WMDT.com
Henlopen Football Preview: Indian River
DAGSBORO, Del. – Indian River was one of the final four left standing in last year’s Class 1A state tournament, but they have a lot of turnover heading into 2022. Indian River has the numbers this season to compete, with roughly 70 kids on roster. But they will...
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
WMDT.com
Bayside Football Preview: Kent Island Buccaneers
STEVENSVILLE, Md. – Kent Island finished the 2021 football season as one of the final eight remaining in the state of Maryland. The Bucs are going through a tough training camp this summer, in hopes that it will give them that extra strength when they need it most. Bryon...
Chesapeake boat captain capturing crabs & massive online crowds
PASADENA, Md. — These Chesapeake Bay crustaceans weren't going down without a fight. Setting out from the Magothy river in Pasadena, Maryland and motoring into the Bay, the boat captain summed up a day in his workplace: everything out here will try to hurt you. Our captain, Luke McFadden,...
WMDT.com
‘Golden Voice’ competition searching for next local singing sensation
SALISBURY, Md.- Watch out American Idol, as one local non-profit is searching for Salisbury’s next singing sensation with the Golden Voice competition. SAJ Global Inc. started the competition back in 2019, but due to COVID-19 it was put on hold. Now, it’s back for it’s second season with singers...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem
Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
WMDT.com
Henlopen Football Preview: Caesar Rodney Riders
CAMDEN, Del. – The Riders are looking to rebound from last years disappointing 0-10 record. Caesar Rodney has been on a slide recently, winning eight games in their last three seasons combined. The coaching staff is optimistic about the freshman and sophomore classes, saying that the roster has a...
WMDT.com
Bayside Football Preview: Cambridge-South Dorchester Vikings
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Vikings are coming off of a 5-5 season in the 1A. Head Coach Toby Peer is now in his second season at the helm and he and his coaching staff love the roster they have this year. They’re young, and they lack the numbers of...
WMDT.com
Bayside Football Preview: Easton Warriors
EASTON, Md- The Warriors have a new head coach at the helm, Matt Griffith. He has a history with the warriors. He was the head coach for seven years and coordinator for another two before taking some time away from the team the last two seasons. He’s got a large task at hand in his return, righting the wrongs of last year’s team.
foxbaltimore.com
Big changes for the Maryland zoo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland zoo in Baltimore is embarking on a plan that they say will define and shape the country’s third oldest zoo. The zoo's president Kirby fowler tells FOX45 news about the major changes that will take place. Visitors will have a brand new experience...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Fleet Week's 3 locations to bring fleets, flyovers, festivals to Baltimore
By sea, by the sky and on land, Maryland Fleet Week is set to bring a good time to Baltimore, in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The event will run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 and will include fleets, flyovers and three different festivals at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Port Covington and Martin State Airport.
fox5dc.com
Maryland mom wins $50K on first scratch-off ticket she ever bought
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Now that's what you call beginner's luck!. A stay-at-home mom from Maryland recently won $50,000 on the first scratch-off ticket she ever bought!. Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie said she bought a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket on a whim after stopping at a convenient store on Ritchie Highway one morning to grab an energy drink.
WMDT.com
Delaware student awarded with scholarship
LEWES, Del. – Emily Joynt was awarded with this year’s Lisa Marie Henderson Memorial Scholarship from Beebe Healthcare. She will be given $1,000 to go toward her cost of school. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
tourcounsel.com
The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland
Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
carolinecircle.com
Paquin Design Build Announces Rebranding of Bellevue on the Tred Avon
Easton, MD. (August 15, 2022) – Paquin Design/Build, an award-winning residential home builder based in Grasonville, MD, is pleased to announce the comprehensive rebranding of its planned 13-home waterfront development in historic Bellevue, MD. The new infill development has been renamed Bellevue on the Tred Avon. The community’s roads have been changed to Bellevue School Road and Turner Avenue. Orchard Terrace, an existing road that pre-dates the new community, will retain its name. During a community meeting with Bellevue residents in the spring of 2022 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, attendees shared feedback about the proposed name of the residential development and its roads and how it did not align with the historic nature of Bellevue or recognize the contributions of the community’s people and institutions.
mdhistory.org
$150 reward for Philip Adams
A broadside created by Tench Tilghman advertising a reward for finding and detaining Philip Adams, an enslaved man who had run away from the Tilghman property in Talbot County, Maryland. The broadside provides a description of Adams and the various reward scenarios for his capture. Full transcription:. Runaway. $150 Reward!...
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
