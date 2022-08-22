ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Pfizer asks the FDA to greenlight updated omicron booster shot

The U.S. is one step closer to having new COVID-19 booster shots available as soon as this fall. On Monday, the drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they've asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize an updated version of their COVID-19 vaccine — this one designed specifically to target the omicron subvariants that are dominant in the U.S.
cdc.gov

CDC Recommends Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents

Today, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., signed a decision memo that Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine be used as another primary series option for adolescents ages 12 through 17. This recommendation follows FDA’s authorization to authorize the vaccine for this age group under emergency use. Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is available now, is an important tool in the pandemic and provides a more familiar type of COVID-19 vaccine technology for adolescents. Having multiple types of vaccines offers more options and flexibility for the public, jurisdictions, and vaccine providers.
MedicalXpress

Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine

In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
The Hill

Health Care — Moderna asks FDA for OK on updated booster

NASA has announced plans to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on purpose. It will be the world’s first planetary defense test against potential threats to Earth from space and we are this much closer to realizing Star Wars. Today in health care, Moderna asked the FDA to authorize...
NASDAQ

Virios Therapeutics To Announce FORTRESS Trial Data Next Month

(RTTNews) - Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI), a development-stage biotechnology company developing antiviral therapies for the treatment of debilitating chronic diseases including fibromyalgia, expects to announce topline results from its FORTRESS study next month. FORTRESS is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating the company's lead drug candidate IMC-1, a combination of...
Psychiatric Times

Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist Approved for Treatment of MDD

Dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder just became FDA approved. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Auvelity (dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl) extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults, the first and only oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist approved for the treatment of MDD. It is also the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved for the treatment of MDD with labeling of statistically significant antidepressant efficacy compared to placebo starting at 1 week.
MedicalXpress

Positive results for Pfizer vaccine against deadly respiratory virus

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Thursday announced positive results in the elderly for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), for which there are currently no authorized shots. The virus causes bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that mainly affects infants, but can also be dangerous for the elderly, who can develop pneumonia.
