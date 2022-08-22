Read full article on original website
Moderna, Pfizer Could Release Omicron-Targeting Vaccines By September
Omicron-targeting vaccines will arrive in early fall, based on the latest update from public health sources. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged vaccine makers in June to come up with boosters targeting the newer strains and variants of the novel coronavirus, Moderna and Pfizer are getting closer to the release of their updated vaccines.
FDA says 3 negative rapid tests needed for asymptomatic Covid cases
The Food and Drug Administration now recommends that people who have been exposed to the coronavirus should have three negative at-home tests, even if they don’t have symptoms. The FDA made the change Thursday based on evidence that people with an omicron infection — but who are asymptomatic —...
Pfizer asks the FDA to greenlight updated omicron booster shot
The U.S. is one step closer to having new COVID-19 booster shots available as soon as this fall. On Monday, the drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they've asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize an updated version of their COVID-19 vaccine — this one designed specifically to target the omicron subvariants that are dominant in the U.S.
Was your at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test negative? Do it again, FDA says
You swabbed the inside of your nose and performed the at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19 and thankfully, it was negative. Hold on. Do the test again, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether you have symptoms or not. The FDA said today it “is advising people to perform...
FDA Plans to Authorize Omicron-Specific Boosters Around Labor Day, Sources Say
The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 boosters around Labor Day, NBC News reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions. The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its...
cdc.gov
CDC Recommends Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents
Today, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., signed a decision memo that Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine be used as another primary series option for adolescents ages 12 through 17. This recommendation follows FDA’s authorization to authorize the vaccine for this age group under emergency use. Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is available now, is an important tool in the pandemic and provides a more familiar type of COVID-19 vaccine technology for adolescents. Having multiple types of vaccines offers more options and flexibility for the public, jurisdictions, and vaccine providers.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 73 percent effective in children under 5
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was 73.2 percent effective against the disease in children under 5, the company said Tuesday. The company touted the data as reinforcing the importance of the vaccine, which was authorized in June, after months of waiting for a vaccine for the youngest children. The effectiveness is...
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
Health Care — Moderna asks FDA for OK on updated booster
NASA has announced plans to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on purpose. It will be the world’s first planetary defense test against potential threats to Earth from space and we are this much closer to realizing Star Wars. Today in health care, Moderna asked the FDA to authorize...
FDA authorizes Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in ages 12-17
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday for emergency use in adolescents. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States and, unlike the others, it uses a protein-based technology.
TODAY.com
FDA plans to authorize new omicron-targeted COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older as early as Labor Day
The Food and Drug Administration is planning to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 boosters around Labor Day, according to two people familiar with the discussions. The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teens and adults as part of its fall booster...
NASDAQ
Virios Therapeutics To Announce FORTRESS Trial Data Next Month
(RTTNews) - Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI), a development-stage biotechnology company developing antiviral therapies for the treatment of debilitating chronic diseases including fibromyalgia, expects to announce topline results from its FORTRESS study next month. FORTRESS is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating the company's lead drug candidate IMC-1, a combination of...
Psychiatric Times
Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist Approved for Treatment of MDD
Dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder just became FDA approved. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Auvelity (dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl) extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults, the first and only oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist approved for the treatment of MDD. It is also the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved for the treatment of MDD with labeling of statistically significant antidepressant efficacy compared to placebo starting at 1 week.
FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound
Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday.
Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine that targets omicron, original virus
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they have requested U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets not only the original virus, but also the omicron coronavirus subvariants. According to Pfizer, tests have shown the booster works well against both the original virus and the...
Pfizer Outlines Positive Topline Data From Late-Stage Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Study
Pfizer Inc. PFE announced positive top-line data from the Phase 3 clinical trial RENOIR investigating its bivalent RSV prefusion F vaccine candidate, RSVpreF, when administered to adults 60 years of age or older. The Phase 3 RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study iN Older adults Immunized against RSV disease) trial is...
Massive Review Shows Vitamin D Really Does Seem to Ease Depressive Symptoms
Our bodies need the right amount of vitamin D to function as normal – both physically and mentally – and there's a growing amount of evidence out there linking a lack of vitamin D with depression. Now a new meta-analysis of 41 previous studies suggests that taking vitamin...
MedicalXpress
Positive results for Pfizer vaccine against deadly respiratory virus
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Thursday announced positive results in the elderly for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), for which there are currently no authorized shots. The virus causes bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that mainly affects infants, but can also be dangerous for the elderly, who can develop pneumonia.
pharmacytimes.com
Pfizer, BioNTech Announce Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Data for Young Children
Analysis is based on previously reported data collected in March and April 2022, with the FDA granting emergency use authorization for individuals aged 6 months to 4 years on June 17. Pfizer and BioNTech announced updated efficacy results from a phase 2/3 trial, evaluating a 3 3-µg dose series of...
