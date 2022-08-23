Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect walks into Madison Heights Fire Department, steals utility truck
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials in Madison Heights are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing utility truck that belongs to the fire department. Police say the truck was stolen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. from the fire department headquarters on Brush Street near John R Road.
Tv20detroit.com
Father of four gunned down, family seeking answers
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating the murder of a father of four. It happened on the city's west side near Fenkell and Greenfield. “I heard the gunshots. I had no idea it was my son. I just text him," Roslyn Page told 7 Action News. Page said...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit man charged in connection to death of two-year-old
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Laurence James Powell, 27, of Detroit, in connection with the homicide of a two-year-old child. Powell, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse.
Tv20detroit.com
Ypsilanti mom credits DNA, detective with getting daughter's alleged rapist behind bars
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — "We wouldn't have found out who did it without the DNA," said the mother of an 11-year-old girl who was lured off her bicycle in Ypsilanti, kidnapped, and raped. It happened in May, but the results of DNA testing have identified 35-year-old Brandon Hutson as...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD officer who recently tested positive for cocaine now suspended without pay
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer who recently tested positive for cocaine is now suspended without pay. The move reverses a controversial decision made earlier this month by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners. Last week, the 7 investigators revealed that an officer in the 5th Precinct caught...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing 27-year-old man with bi-polar disorder
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing man with bi-polar disorder. James Iwankowski, 27, was last seen Aug. 16 around 4 p.m. leaving a Marathon gas station on Livernois near Tireman Avenue. Iwankowski is described as 5-foot-8 and about 150 pounds with...
Tv20detroit.com
Update: Southfield police: Missing teen last seen with grandma found safe, unharmed
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Update: Southfield police confirm missing 13-year-old found safe and unharmed. He has been returned to his family at the request of Child Protective Services. Original Story:. The Southfield Police Department requests the public’s help with locating a missing child. Orion Lone, a 13-year-old African...
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit aims to educate on illegal dumping, ways to properly dispose of unwanted items
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "It was just like someone just didn't care about themselves or the neighborhood," said Ruby Robinson as she sat on the front porch of her home on Detroit's west side, looking at a long pile of unwanted items someone dumped across the street, including an old sofa, a massive TV, and other miscellaneous items.
Tv20detroit.com
Family mourns loss of fire department intern found dead in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A heartbroken mother is mourning the loss of her daughter who had a bright future with the Detroit Fire Department. Zambrecia Works, 22, was shot and killed Aug. 11. Her body was found in Detroit in the back of a Dodge Journey near Stahelin Avenue and Vassar Drive.
Tv20detroit.com
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
(WXYZ) — A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman. Clifton E. Terry III, 31, who is known as "Cliff Mac," was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Tv20detroit.com
5-year-old-boy dies after accidentally shooting himself with an unsecured gun in Detroit
(WXYZ) — A 5-year-old boy has died after being shot in Detroit, police say. According to police, that child and his 6-year-old brother found a gun within their home and were playing with it when it went off and shot the 5-year-old in the eye. The person responsible for...
Tv20detroit.com
'We're outnumbered.' Understaffed Wayne Co. juvenile facility sees attacks rise sharply
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Behind the walls of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility downtown, a quiet crisis unfolds every day. “You go there and you say, ‘I’m going go do my job.’ But I don’t want to risk my life while doing it,” said Adria Johnson, who spent more than two years working inside the facility, known as the JDF.
Tv20detroit.com
Press conference schedule announced for 2022 Detroit Auto Show
(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show announced the press conference schedule for the return of the auto show with press conferences starting Wednesday, Sept. 14. The press conferences include the announcements for North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year winners, and announces from Jeep, Chevrolet,...
Tv20detroit.com
Livonia police need help naming new therapy dog
The Livonia police department is asking for the public's help naming its newest recruit – a therapy dog!. The 12-week-old Goldendoodle will help people who are victims of crimes or traumatic events, and help out kids. In all, there are five names up for a vote: Duke, Waldo, Cooper,...
Tv20detroit.com
DTE proposes 8.8% rate hike for metro Detroit customers
(WXYZ) — Dozens of metro Detroiters gathered at a meeting Tuesday night to express outrage over a proposed rate hike from DTE. The company is proposing a $388 million increase from residential customers, which is an 8.8% increase (year-over-year) or a $10 increase per month for consumers. "I'm 27...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit’s Rev. Sheffield says no to Big Tobacco’s big money to oppose menthol cigarette ban
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Reverend Horace Sheffield says his legacy is not for sale at any price. “Absolutely, I’m walking away from people’s lives being saved,” he told 7 Action News. R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company tried to pay Sheffield to speak out about a proposed Food...
Tv20detroit.com
Sugar Factory opening in Downtown Detroit on Aug. 29
(WXYZ) — Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open its location in Downtown Detroit on Monday, Aug. 29. The internationally-known eatery and celebrity hotspot will be located inside the Bedrock One Campus Martius Building, inside the former Hard Rock Cafe location. This will be the first Michigan location for the...
Tv20detroit.com
'Finding Nicole': New film sheds light on the dangers of domestic violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One continuing story we’ve followed here on 7 Action News has been documented in a book called “Finding Nicole.”. Hollywood is now here, making it into a movie to reach and help more people. The shoot has going on for weeks. The battle has...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit weather: A warm week ahead
(WXYZ) — This Evening: Clouds fade away. Temps in the 70s. Winds: W 5 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a low of 63 in Detroit. A few areas outside the city could get down to the upper 50s. Winds: Light. Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and 86. Winds:...
Tv20detroit.com
'The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle' experience coming to Detroit this winter
(WXYZ) — "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" experience is coming to Detroit this winter, produced by the same people behind the Original Immersive Van Gogh. The Immersive Nutcracker will open to the public at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit starting on Nov. 19, and tickets go on sale starting Aug. 26.
