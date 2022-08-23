ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Father of four gunned down, family seeking answers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating the murder of a father of four. It happened on the city's west side near Fenkell and Greenfield. “I heard the gunshots. I had no idea it was my son. I just text him," Roslyn Page told 7 Action News. Page said...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit man charged in connection to death of two-year-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Laurence James Powell, 27, of Detroit, in connection with the homicide of a two-year-old child. Powell, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police looking for missing 27-year-old man with bi-polar disorder

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing man with bi-polar disorder. James Iwankowski, 27, was last seen Aug. 16 around 4 p.m. leaving a Marathon gas station on Livernois near Tireman Avenue. Iwankowski is described as 5-foot-8 and about 150 pounds with...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family mourns loss of fire department intern found dead in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A heartbroken mother is mourning the loss of her daughter who had a bright future with the Detroit Fire Department. Zambrecia Works, 22, was shot and killed Aug. 11. Her body was found in Detroit in the back of a Dodge Journey near Stahelin Avenue and Vassar Drive.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman

(WXYZ) — A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman. Clifton E. Terry III, 31, who is known as "Cliff Mac," was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Press conference schedule announced for 2022 Detroit Auto Show

(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show announced the press conference schedule for the return of the auto show with press conferences starting Wednesday, Sept. 14. The press conferences include the announcements for North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year winners, and announces from Jeep, Chevrolet,...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Livonia police need help naming new therapy dog

The Livonia police department is asking for the public's help naming its newest recruit – a therapy dog!. The 12-week-old Goldendoodle will help people who are victims of crimes or traumatic events, and help out kids. In all, there are five names up for a vote: Duke, Waldo, Cooper,...
LIVONIA, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DTE proposes 8.8% rate hike for metro Detroit customers

(WXYZ) — Dozens of metro Detroiters gathered at a meeting Tuesday night to express outrage over a proposed rate hike from DTE. The company is proposing a $388 million increase from residential customers, which is an 8.8% increase (year-over-year) or a $10 increase per month for consumers. "I'm 27...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Sugar Factory opening in Downtown Detroit on Aug. 29

(WXYZ) — Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open its location in Downtown Detroit on Monday, Aug. 29. The internationally-known eatery and celebrity hotspot will be located inside the Bedrock One Campus Martius Building, inside the former Hard Rock Cafe location. This will be the first Michigan location for the...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit weather: A warm week ahead

(WXYZ) — This Evening: Clouds fade away. Temps in the 70s. Winds: W 5 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a low of 63 in Detroit. A few areas outside the city could get down to the upper 50s. Winds: Light. Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and 86. Winds:...
DETROIT, MI

