Read full article on original website
Related
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
epicstream.com
Netflix Unveils Brand-New Ghostbusters: Into the Dead Trailer
There's a lot more happening in the Ghostbusters universe lately than just new movies and animated shows. Now, there's a trailer for another new Ghostbusters game - and no, we don't mean Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022)!. Into the Dead 2 is a popular mobile game available to users with a...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Return from Witch Mountain Free Online
Cast: Bette Davis Christopher Lee Kim Richards Ike Eisenmann Jack Soo. Tony and Tia are other-worldly twins endowed with telekinesis. When their Uncle Bene drops them off in Los Angeles for an earthbound vacation, a display of their supernatural skill catches the eye of the nefarious Dr. Gannon and his partner in crime, Letha, who see rich possibilities in harnessing the children's gifts. They kidnap Tony, and Tia gives chase only to find Gannon is using her brother's powers against her.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Ghislain Lambert's Bicycle Free Online
Cast: Benoît Poelvoorde José Garcia Daniel Ceccaldi Sacha Bourdo Emmanuel Quatra. In the 70s, there was Merckx and there were the others. Ghislain Lambert was one of the others. This is his story, a quite simple one. The story of a modest Belgian bike racer. His greatest ambition in life? To become a champion. His greatest tragedy? Not having the legs his heart deserves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Iron Man: Rise of Technovore Free Online
Cast: Tesshou Genda Keiji Fujiwara Miyu Irino Hiroe Oka Hiroki Yasumoto. Iron Man enlists the help of ruthless vigilante the Punisher to track down War Machine's murderer. All the while, he's being pursued by S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Black Widow and Hawkeye, who suspect his involvement in a recent terrorist plot. Is...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines Free Online
Langley Kirkwood Bonnie Lee Bouman Leroy Gopal Lex Shrapnel. Seal Team Eight must fight their way deep into Africa's Congo, decommission a secret uranium mine, and stop our most dangerous enemy from smuggling weapon's grade yellow-cake out of the country. Is Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines on Netflix?. Seal...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Werewolf: The Beast Among Us Free Online
Cast: Ed Quinn Guy Wilson Stephen Rea Rachel DiPillo Adam Croasdell. Set in a 19th century village, a young man studying under a local doctor joins a team of hunters on the trail of a wolf-like creature. Is Werewolf: The Beast Among Us on Netflix?. Werewolf: The Beast Among Us...
Joe Rogan podcast - live: Zuckerberg says bot accounts on platforms are ‘trade-offs all the way down’
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Metaverse, is making a surprise appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.Replying to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, Mr Zuckerberg said he believes there weren’t going to be “perfect” artificial intelligence systems.“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down and you could either build a system overly aggressive and capture a higher per cent of the bad guys but then also by accident take out some number of good guys, or you could be a little more lenient and say the cost of taking out any number of good guys is too high so we’re going to tolerate having just a little bit more bad guys on the system,” he said.Rogan has been a lightning rod since his Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcast, was bought by Spotify in a $100m deal.Earlier this year Rogan found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation and hosted a guest who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
Amazon Prime Video U.S. Channels Boss Soumya Sriraman Set to Depart (EXCLUSIVE)
Soumya Sriraman, the former BritBox CEO who joined Amazon to lead its Prime Video Channels business in the U.S., is stepping down after two years at the SVOD. Sources indicate the executive is still at Amazon but will be leaving imminently for another role elsewhere. Sriraman is best known for her work pioneering the best-of-British streaming service BritBox in the U.S., where she is based. The SVOD launched there in 2017 and quickly reached 250,000 subscribers in one year. By the time Sriraman departed, in October 2020, the service had more than 1.5 million subscribers. The successful U.S. launch allowed joint operators...
TV tonight: cracking comedy pilot Perfect is worthy of a full series
It tackles the big issues facing wheelchair users and has some superb gags. Plus: a tribute to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Here’s what to watch this evening
TVGuide.com
Top Gun: Maverick Is Now Available To Stream at Home, Thanks To Amazon Prime Video
The biggest movie of the year is finally available to stream at home, thanks to Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services. Released in May earlier this year, Top Gun: Maverick has soared at the box office taking in a whopping $1.35 billion (so far). With so many people watching the action sequel in theaters for its thrilling speeds and breathtaking stunts, it's easy to see why it gained a 78 Metascore with film critics and a 8.8 user score with general audiences. Simply put, movie watchers love Top Gun: Maverick.
epicstream.com
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Shows All For One's Real Face
The events of the latest chapter have massive ramifications for My Hero Academia going forward. Among these is the reveal of All For One’s real face in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Spoiler Alert: There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 in this article. Near the...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Diego Luna's Andor Revelation Could Disappoint Skywalker Saga Fans
Fans are beyond stoked for the arrival of Star Wars' newest series Andor which will chronicle the titular character's story pre-Rogue One. Now, seeing as shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi have fed the fandom with seemingly endless fan service, a lot of people are hoping it would be the same case for the Diego Luna-led project.
epicstream.com
My Hero Academia Chapter 364 Leak Shows How Bakugo Can Be Saved
As fans still hope for Bakugo to be brought back to life, it seems that My Hero Academia Chapter 364 leaks suggest that there might be a way to save Bakugo. In case you don’t follow manga discussions online, while new Weekly Shonen Jump manga are officially released every Sunday, leaks typically happen on Wednesday or Thursday, typically from early printed copies ahead of release.
epicstream.com
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Brent Spiner's Mysterious Role in Season 3
A lot of fans have been excited for the third season of Star Trek: Picard since it will feature the much-awaited reunion of the entire main cast of The New Generation. During their San Diego Comic-Con panel last month, they unveiled the character posters for the season featuring the main cast with Brent Spiner being the notable exception.
epicstream.com
Madame Web: Spider-Man Spinoff's Rumored Plot is Too Wild to Believe
We're still a few years away from seeing Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from expanding its own shared universe featuring iconic characters from the Spidey lore. One project that has piqued the interest of fans is the upcoming Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character.
epicstream.com
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date Projection, Cast Speculation, Plot Theories, Trailer, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores the galaxy further in its second season. Strange New Worlds first came out in May 2022 and was immediately embraced by fans worldwide. This series lives up to its name, exploring strange new worlds while meeting with both old and new characters throughout the franchise. Now that the first season has ended and season 2 is on the way, we know you have questions, so we did our best to answer them. Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.
Comments / 0