Michigan State

Absentee ballot applications now available in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders now can apply to vote absentee in the November 8 general election, the state said Thursday. All registered voters in the state of Michigan are eligible to vote absentee. To do so, you can apply online or print an application form from the site and...
Nessel, other attorneys general urge more accountability from telemarketers

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to require telemarketers to retain more detailed records. Nessel’s office says doing so would hold telemarketers accountable for illicit activities. "Requiring telemarketers to keep accurate records of their activities is the only way...
Metro Detroiters respond to student debt relief announcement

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The major development from the White House involving student loan forgiveness is already getting strong responses from people on both sides around metro Detroit. They say student loan forgiveness will impact countless students and graduates facing debt. But, there remains strong feelings on both sides. To...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan adds 19,414 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 135 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 19,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,773 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Downward trend in milk drinking having a big effect on dairy farmers

ORTONVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In tonight's Two Americas' report fewer Americans are quenching their thirst with a glass of milk these days. In fact, fluid milk sales are down and have been in decline for years and the change has had a far-reaching impact. Milk consumption is down 42%...
Parvo-like illness possibly linked to at least 30 dog deaths in Michigan

DETROIT — State agencies are looking into a sickness that has reportedly killed more than two dozen dogs in Northern Michigan. The investigation is being led by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and veterinarians at the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The illness presents like...
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones

Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. Several Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30. Red pine cones are described as having craggy, reddish bark and 4- to-6-inch needles that grow in...
West Bloomfield woman shares story of surviving the Holocaust to inspire all to be good to others

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Have hope. Help others. That is the message a 99-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust wants you to hear. Edith Kozlowski grew up in Radom, Poland. It was a town of about 100,000 people, of whom almost a third were Jews. Kozlowski and her family had a comfortable and happy life in the Radom Shtetl.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

