WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Have hope. Help others. That is the message a 99-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust wants you to hear. Edith Kozlowski grew up in Radom, Poland. It was a town of about 100,000 people, of whom almost a third were Jews. Kozlowski and her family had a comfortable and happy life in the Radom Shtetl.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO