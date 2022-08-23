Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Absentee ballot applications now available in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders now can apply to vote absentee in the November 8 general election, the state said Thursday. All registered voters in the state of Michigan are eligible to vote absentee. To do so, you can apply online or print an application form from the site and...
Tv20detroit.com
$2.4M federal grant to prepare Michigan's incarcerated veterans for societal reentry
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will receive $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor toward benefiting the state’s incarcerated veterans. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says the money will be used to offer education and career assistance to veterans lodged at seven Michigan prisons.
Tv20detroit.com
Nessel, other attorneys general urge more accountability from telemarketers
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to require telemarketers to retain more detailed records. Nessel’s office says doing so would hold telemarketers accountable for illicit activities. "Requiring telemarketers to keep accurate records of their activities is the only way...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroiters respond to student debt relief announcement
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The major development from the White House involving student loan forgiveness is already getting strong responses from people on both sides around metro Detroit. They say student loan forgiveness will impact countless students and graduates facing debt. But, there remains strong feelings on both sides. To...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
At least 53 people in Michigan infected in E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 53 people across the state are sick with food poisoning from a specific strain of E. coli linked to eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s. That number is expected to rise since there...
Tv20detroit.com
5 arrested in Michigan after human smuggling attempts on jet ski from Canada
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Four people have been arrested after they allegedly entered the country illegally by crossing the St. Clair River from Canada. A fifth person has also been apprehended in Port Huron for playing a role in the human smuggling incident that took place over the weekend. A...
Tv20detroit.com
Where are the teachers? Low enrollment in educational programs contributing to shortages in Michigan schools
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — As many school districts face teacher shortages, staying ahead of the curve is exactly what Eastpointe Community Schools says it’s trying to do to combat the issue. In the halls and classrooms of Eastpointe Community Schools, Superintendent Christina Gibson says some teaching positions are...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 19,414 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 135 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 19,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,773 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tv20detroit.com
Marijuana growing moratorium?: Supply and demand could lead to changes in Michigan
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Marijuana growers in Michigan are making too much product and it’s outpacing demand. In just the past year, the price for an ounce of flower went down by 44%. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency is now seeking input on how to solve the problem. "The agency...
Tv20detroit.com
Downward trend in milk drinking having a big effect on dairy farmers
ORTONVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In tonight's Two Americas' report fewer Americans are quenching their thirst with a glass of milk these days. In fact, fluid milk sales are down and have been in decline for years and the change has had a far-reaching impact. Milk consumption is down 42%...
Tv20detroit.com
Parvo-like illness possibly linked to at least 30 dog deaths in Michigan
DETROIT — State agencies are looking into a sickness that has reportedly killed more than two dozen dogs in Northern Michigan. The investigation is being led by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and veterinarians at the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The illness presents like...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. Several Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30. Red pine cones are described as having craggy, reddish bark and 4- to-6-inch needles that grow in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
West Bloomfield woman shares story of surviving the Holocaust to inspire all to be good to others
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Have hope. Help others. That is the message a 99-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust wants you to hear. Edith Kozlowski grew up in Radom, Poland. It was a town of about 100,000 people, of whom almost a third were Jews. Kozlowski and her family had a comfortable and happy life in the Radom Shtetl.
Tv20detroit.com
Gothic-style castle for sale in Oakland Township for $2.5 million
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — You could be the king or queen of your own castle in metro Detroit. A gothic-style castle on Victoria Hill Drive in Oakland Township is now for sale for $2.5 million. The sprawling estate, known as Leblanc Castle, sits on 6.25 acres and is...
Comments / 0