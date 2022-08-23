ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting...
California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
Legislative deadline for battle over real estate bill looms

Days from the end of the legislative session, political observers are once again asking themselves whether a bitter, unresolved battle over labor standards will spell the end of California’s most ambitious proposal to solve its housing affordability crisis. Assembly Bill 2011, which would unlock commercial real estate for residential...
Letter to the editor: Do we have the courage to move forward on fuels?

One of the saddest tragedies I can envision is where technology exists to solve problems, but appears too expensive while establishing itself to private industry. It may also create fear in existing industry as they are financially comfortable in the way they are doing business now. Is the state of...
Community Voices: Cheney lost, if you haven't heard

Oh, by the way, Liz Cheney lost her election. Did you know that? You would have to be totally without electrical power, or under a rock, for the past month not to have heard that news. Every television network made it that their headline story. Every print media reported the election. Even this local newspaper talked about Liz. But why?
