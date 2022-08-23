ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bakersfield Californian

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Legislative deadline for battle over real estate bill looms

Days from the end of the legislative session, political observers are once again asking themselves whether a bitter, unresolved battle over labor standards will spell the end of California’s most ambitious proposal to solve its housing affordability crisis. Assembly Bill 2011, which would unlock commercial real estate for residential...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Do we have the courage to move forward on fuels?

One of the saddest tragedies I can envision is where technology exists to solve problems, but appears too expensive while establishing itself to private industry. It may also create fear in existing industry as they are financially comfortable in the way they are doing business now. Is the state of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

