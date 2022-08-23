Long Islanders to vote in 2022's second primary election on Tuesday

Long Island voters are expected to head to the polls Tuesday for 2022’s second primary election.

There's a second primary election this summer due to the results of the 2020 Census.

The count led to New York losing a congressional seat and newly drawn districts for the state Assembly and Senate - and the U.S. Congress.

Long Islanders will decide Tuesday who will represent them in four congressional districts and two state Senate seats.

Many voters told News 12 they plan to cast their ballot for the person they believe will address the biggest issue they say plagues Long Islanders -- high taxes.