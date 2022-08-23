ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Islanders to vote in 2022's second primary election on Tuesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Long Island voters are expected to head to the polls Tuesday for 2022’s second primary election.

There's a second primary election this summer due to the results of the 2020 Census.

The count led to New York losing a congressional seat and newly drawn districts for the state Assembly and Senate - and the U.S. Congress.

Long Islanders will decide Tuesday who will represent them in four congressional districts and two state Senate seats.

Many voters told News 12 they plan to cast their ballot for the person they believe will address the biggest issue they say plagues Long Islanders -- high taxes.

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

