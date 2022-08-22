Read full article on original website
Lights on Stillwater: Bringing the community and the college together
Free food, merch, games and live music turned a simple Wednesday evening into one filled with laughter and excitement for OSU students. Lights on Stillwater is an event held every year at Oklahoma State University with the goal of connecting the Stillwater community with business and groups for OSU students. The event featured 115 booths and vendors who were there to share their businesses or services while giving out free merch.
Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium offering new food for fans
Kickoff is just over a week away, and it appears the Sooners offense isn’t the only impressive spread fans will see at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this season.
Inaugural ceremony to take place for Shrum
With conflicts from COVID-19, Shrum has not been able to have a proper inaugural ceremony, even though her presidency began July 1, 2021. With COVID-19 restrictions winding down, Shrum will finally get to have her inauguration on Friday at 2 p.m. in Gallagher-Iba Arena. As the first woman to lead...
Participation at livestock shows calls for biosecurity steps
By Gail Ellis OSU Ag Communications STILLWATER, Okla. – From county jackpots to statewide shows, Oklahoma’s youth livestock arena is competitive and fun, but animal health is a priority. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes...
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
Showdown in hometown: Breiner discusses trip to Tulsa
An hour and 10 minutes: The amount of time it take to get from OSU to Tulsa. With a plethora of athletes from Tulsa on OSU’s roster, this game acted as a homecoming for some OSU soccer athletes. For junior defender and Tulsa native Mollie Breiner, the matchups against Tulsa are always a special time for her.
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
Cowgirl soccer embracing rivalry week, focused on Tulsa
Despite a home Bedlam match on Sunday, Cowgirl soccer is locked in on Tulsa on Thursday. It’s a week loaded with rivals for OSU soccer as it faces Tulsa then turn around to face OU at home on Sunday. While fans have their minds set on the Bedlam match, coach Colin Carmichael is keeping his girls focused on Tulsa.
Pre-game shopping
Wooden Nickel - Wooden Nickel is a boutique on “The Strip” that has been a special place to shop since 1976. The store offers women's and men's clothing, accessories and things you can purchase for your home. Their Game Day collections offer blouses, skirts and dresses for game day apparel. Whether you’re tailgating or watching the game from home, Wooden Nickel has everything you need to show support for the Cowboys.
OSU defense halts Tulsa in road win
Through three matches, OSU remains perfect thus far through its 2022 campaign, as the Cowgirls topped in-state rival Tulsa on the road on Thursday evening, 1-0. True freshman goalie Jordy Nytes headlined the Cowgirl soccer team heading into the 2022 season with her pedigree generated from a highly-accoladed high school career which included Gatorade Player of the Year honors in the state of Colorado.
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma
Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
Why is OU rebounding so well after Riley’s departure?
As the 2022 Oklahoma football season wound down, it was becoming painfully apparent that this wasn’t the same Big 12 dominant Sooner team fans were used to seeing in recent seasons. You wouldn’t notice it that much in the final season record — over the last three seasons the...
Final round of extras needed for “Tulsa King”
A major production is about to wrap up filming in Oklahoma, but they are still in need of a few actors.
Oklahoma Board of Education adopts draft rules for bathroom bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Board of Education has drafted rules for a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex at birth. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law in May, and it went into effect at the beginning of the 2022 - 2023 school year.
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
