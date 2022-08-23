ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

CBS Miami

Miami Proud: "Fun and free" Opa-Locka swim program aims to save lives

MIAMI - Drowning remains the number one cause of unintentional death for children under five years of age. One woman who was actually the first Back female lifeguard in her neighborhood is on a mission to save the lives of children who historically have not had access to water safety.A group of students at Sherbondy Village pool in Opa-Locka are enthusiastically singing along to a ditty about safety tips for the water called "I Know How to Pool Safely" before they get in the water. The instructor with all eyes on her is Bridget McKinney, a Red Cross-certified instructor and former lifeguard. "We...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Anthony's Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what's coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are "conducive for development." While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Kodak Black gives back, sending thousands of cases of water to Haiti

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Famed rapper Kodak Black is making a major donation to help the troubled country of Haiti. Black has spent $50,000 to send more than 35,000 bottles of water to Haiti. Black's attorney Bradford Cohen confirmed the rapper worked with a Miami supplier to bottle and...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?

Interstate 95 wasn't built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won't materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. "We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
Evie M.

Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida

A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
sflcn.com

Why South Floridians are being drawn to NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are huge right now. Having leveraged the power of blockchain, something that was originally created to support cryptocurrencies, NFTs have soared in popularity over the last 12 months. If you're unsure what an NFT is, you may wonder: where do NFTs' value come from? That's something that...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows

Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: This story has been updated with a new version. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

