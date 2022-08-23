ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant, AR

KATV

LRPD investigating 2 shootings on Fourche Dam; both reportedly connected

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police were on the scene of an area near the Port Authority exit investigating two shooting incidents at the same location Thursday morning. Just after 10 a.m., officials received a call about two shootings at Fourche Dam Pike and Heather Lane that were determined by authorities to be connected.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Victims in rape case now total 19

There are now 19 official victims in the case against Glenwood businessman and former medical doctor Barry Alan Walker, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Turner said. With 21 felony counts — 19 victims and more coming forward — Turner said the case is the largest underage sex case that he has seen during his tenure in South Arkansas.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
KATV

Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Menifee police banned from writing speeding tickets for a year

MENIFEE, Ark. — The town of Menifee is fairly small, with a population of 302, according to the signs on the outskirts of town— but something big has been going on. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more tickets than other communities that were similarly sized," said Tom Tatum, 15th District Prosecuting Attorney.
MENIFEE, AR
KTLO

Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business

Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
GASSVILLE, AR

