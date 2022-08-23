ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
crbjbizwire.com

Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
WMBF

1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. At around 4:55 p.m., the HCPD said another person is...
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach police using residential surveillance cameras to catch crimes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. wants to use your surveillance cameras to solve crimes. It's part of their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program, which stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. The department is asking residents to register their cameras so detectives know where to...
WMBF

1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach day care worker charged with neglect of child

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A day care worker at Ocean View Teacher Learning Center in Myrtle Beach was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, according to warrants obtained by News13. On Monday, Katherine Coleman, 33, allegedly grabbed the arm of a 1-year-old and shoved his head into his mat multiple times, according to […]
WMBF

Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Calabash found dead

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for since Friday has been found dead. 33-year-old Candice Amber Diaz had last been seen on Friday around 7:30 pm in the area of Ash Place in Calabash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
CALABASH, NC

