Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
Peak Hurricane Season: Officials in Myrtle Beach talk how to stay prepared
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — We are in the peak of hurricane season, and local leaders gathered for a hurricane connection forum Thursday afternoon. The event educated people on what to do before, during and after a storm. With all the recent growth in the area- some people now...
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad responds to first call with new amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to boaters in distress Tuesday evening. NMPD reported a call Tuesday just before 9 p.m. of a boat taking on water in the Waties Island area. Fire Rescue made contact with the boaters and North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad sent out their crew to assist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crbjbizwire.com
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
myrtlebeachsc.com
How ISA Certified Arborists are saving the environment while improving home values
The Low Country of S.C. is well known for its majestic oaks and its variety of recognizable trees. In the town of Conway, S.C., streets are designed around these moss draped gems. While the town of Myrtle Beach was named for the coast’s wide variety of multi-colored Myrtlewood trees.
WMBF
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. At around 4:55 p.m., the HCPD said another person is...
wpde.com
Photos of Myrtle Beach since 1951 sit in boxes, photographer seeks spot to show them
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A photographer known by many through the Palmetto State has dedicated the past 70 years of his life to documenting Grand Strand history, and after a verbal lease he had in downtown Myrtle Beach was no longer an offer, his work is sitting in boxes with an uncertain future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach police using residential surveillance cameras to catch crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. wants to use your surveillance cameras to solve crimes. It's part of their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program, which stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. The department is asking residents to register their cameras so detectives know where to...
wpde.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police seek tips for truck seen driving through Myrtle Beach fire scene
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are looking for a white truck that was caught driving through a first responder barricade at the scene of a fire in Myrtle Beach on Aug. 14. Moments before the truck drove through, there were two firefighters walking through the scene, police said.
WMBF
1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
wpde.com
3 Horry County animal investigations in August led to more than 170 seized pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There were 46 dogs were seized by Horry County Police on Friday in yet another animal cruelty investigation. Those 46 dogs are now at Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC), and await to be adopted after the case goes through the judicial system. It’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. pet owners wait weeks, months for spay/neuter surgery due to vet shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many pet owners in Horry County are on a waitlist to get their animals spayed or neutered. Jessica Wnuk, Director at the Grand Strand Humane Society, said the main reason for the long waitlist is a shortage of veterinarians and vet techs. The nationwide...
Myrtle Beach day care worker charged with neglect of child
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A day care worker at Ocean View Teacher Learning Center in Myrtle Beach was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, according to warrants obtained by News13. On Monday, Katherine Coleman, 33, allegedly grabbed the arm of a 1-year-old and shoved his head into his mat multiple times, according to […]
WMBF
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County shelter takes in 34 adult dogs, 12 puppies after police investigation
Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Calabash found dead
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for since Friday has been found dead. 33-year-old Candice Amber Diaz had last been seen on Friday around 7:30 pm in the area of Ash Place in Calabash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
wpde.com
1 in custody after barricaded person leads to negotiations at Myrtle Beach hotel: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody after a barricaded incident leads to negotiations at a Myrtle Beach hotel. A heavy police presence is still on the scene after a person barricaded themselves in the Happy Holiday Hotel on N. Ocean Blvd., according to officials. The...
Myrtle Beach will seek $12M grant to fund new 48-inch waterline along Highway 17
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council is slated to approve a $12 million grant application that would provide funding for a new, larger water transmission pipeline. The 48-inch waterline will head north along Highway 17 and is needed to accommodate the area’s population growth, a city spokesman said. “We are growing,” spokesman […]
Comments / 0