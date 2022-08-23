Read full article on original website
Related
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
wpde.com
After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
wpde.com
Dozen teens charged with aggravated assault in fight at Andrews High School
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Twelve teens -- some as young as 14 -- are facing criminal charges in connection to a fight Monday during school dismissal at Andrews High School. According to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, at around 3:35 p.m., a fight broke out...
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warrants: Man accused of killing Dillon principal shot her at his home
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Dillon principal shot her in the chest at his home, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot and killed Sunday morning. Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights elementary School in Dillon County Four School District. Authorities […]
wpde.com
1 in custody, 1 hurt after Socastee-area shooting, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody in connection to a shooting that happened on Alexander Court Thursday afternoon around 3:45, according to Horry County police. Police said the incident happened off of Holmestown Road near Socastee. One person was reported injured. There is no risk...
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
wpde.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police seek tips for truck seen driving through Myrtle Beach fire scene
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are looking for a white truck that was caught driving through a first responder barricade at the scene of a fire in Myrtle Beach on Aug. 14. Moments before the truck drove through, there were two firefighters walking through the scene, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Horry Co. police investigate 'road rage' incident on Carolina Bays Parkway
Horry County Police Dept. is seeking information about a shooting incident that happened Wednesday around 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 southbound at the Robert Grissom exit. According to an incident report, police responded to Highway 90 near Longs in reference to a road rage incident that happened prior on Carolina Bays Parkway southbound right before the Robert Grissom Exit.
wpde.com
$50K bond set for Myrtle Beach daycare teacher charged with unlawful neglect of child
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A teacher at a Myrtle Beach daycare center has been arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Myrtle Beach Police said Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool which is the daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church.
wpde.com
Man charged in killing of Dillon school principal named in 2021 deadly crash lawsuit
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Kyle Church, 31, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of the Dillon school principal and is named in a lawsuit filed in July of 2021 involving a deadly crash. The crash happened on June 1, 2020. Attorney Mason King with Jennings Law Firm...
DUI causes Turnpike tractor trailer crash
PAX, WV (WVNS) — Earlier this morning, August 25, 2022, a tractor trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County leaving both north and southbound lanes closed for the remainder of the day. The WV Turnpike confirmed more details about the driver. The driver, identified as Dennis West of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider. Flowers and Marrah died at the scene […]
One injured in Socastee-area shooting; one in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the Socastee area, according to police. Police said the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Alexander Court near Holmestown Road. One person was reportedly injured, according to Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. One person is in custody, according to […]
WMBF
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road rage incident may have sparked a shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31, according to an incident report. Officers met up with the victim who said he was driving on Highway 31 right before the Robert Grissom exit when the incident happened.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach police using residential surveillance cameras to catch crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. wants to use your surveillance cameras to solve crimes. It's part of their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program, which stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. The department is asking residents to register their cameras so detectives know where to...
Raleigh News & Observer
School bus flips, injuring 8 students. Now driver cited, South Carolina officials say
A school bus driver has been cited in connection with a crash that injured eight students, according to South Carolina officials. The bus was heading east down a dirt road at around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 when the driver lost control, Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol told McClatchy News.
Mysuncoast.com
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
In 2020, 1 in every 25 Dillon County deaths was a murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Cierra Fletcher knew that violence in Dillon County was high. Two years ago, she lost her nephew to it. Then, two months ago, it hit home again when her 15-year-old son, Janare, was shot and killed. “I am so hurt knowing that he’s not going to be there,” she said. […]
wpde.com
Crash involving tractor-trailer slows traffic in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic to slow down in Darlington County Wednesday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the Darlington County and Lee County line on I-20 eastbound. Troopers are investigating the crash with a pickup truck. Drivers are...
Comments / 0