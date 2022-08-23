ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

WBTW News13

Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 in custody, 1 hurt after Socastee-area shooting, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody in connection to a shooting that happened on Alexander Court Thursday afternoon around 3:45, according to Horry County police. Police said the incident happened off of Holmestown Road near Socastee. One person was reported injured. There is no risk...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. police investigate 'road rage' incident on Carolina Bays Parkway

Horry County Police Dept. is seeking information about a shooting incident that happened Wednesday around 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 southbound at the Robert Grissom exit. According to an incident report, police responded to Highway 90 near Longs in reference to a road rage incident that happened prior on Carolina Bays Parkway southbound right before the Robert Grissom Exit.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WVNS

DUI causes Turnpike tractor trailer crash

PAX, WV (WVNS) — Earlier this morning, August 25, 2022, a tractor trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County leaving both north and southbound lanes closed for the remainder of the day. The WV Turnpike confirmed more details about the driver. The driver, identified as Dennis West of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, was […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WBTW News13

wpde.com

Myrtle Beach police using residential surveillance cameras to catch crimes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. wants to use your surveillance cameras to solve crimes. It's part of their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program, which stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. The department is asking residents to register their cameras so detectives know where to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Mysuncoast.com

Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crash involving tractor-trailer slows traffic in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic to slow down in Darlington County Wednesday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the Darlington County and Lee County line on I-20 eastbound. Troopers are investigating the crash with a pickup truck. Drivers are...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

