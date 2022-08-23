ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

India restricts wheat flour exports to ease record local prices

India’s cabinet has approved restrictions on wheat flour exports to calm prices in the local market. The government banned the export of wheat itself in mid-May as a heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high. That ban boosted demand for Indian wheat flour, exports of which jumped 200% between April and July from a year ago, and lifted prices in the local market, the government said on Thursday.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy