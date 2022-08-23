Air Quality is sitting at the moderate range for most of the valley today, but we are seeing some early signs of improvement! So far a very light breeze is helping clear some places out, but it will take time. There is still smoke spilling in from Trinity county. Temperature wise, we are sitting around 100 degrees for all in the valley. Tonight, we will remain clear with some of the haze wafting around. Some breezes will start to develop in the evening, and pick up again in the afternoon. This will help clear the haze. Since the breezes are not sustained, lows will bottom out in the upper 60s for most in the valley, if not, around 70.

