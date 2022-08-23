Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Improving air quality with a subtle cooldown on the way
Air Quality is sitting at the moderate range for most of the valley today, but we are seeing some early signs of improvement! So far a very light breeze is helping clear some places out, but it will take time. There is still smoke spilling in from Trinity county. Temperature wise, we are sitting around 100 degrees for all in the valley. Tonight, we will remain clear with some of the haze wafting around. Some breezes will start to develop in the evening, and pick up again in the afternoon. This will help clear the haze. Since the breezes are not sustained, lows will bottom out in the upper 60s for most in the valley, if not, around 70.
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
visitredding.com
Redding Fishing Guide: Where, When, and What Fish to Catch
There are few better fishing regions than Redding, California. Find out what fish you can catch, along with locations and seasons. Redding is like a theme park for outdoor lovers. It is possible you have been drawn to Redding and the city’s Northern Californian region for the hiking, waterfalls, mountain...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
Air quality advisory issued as smoke from Six Rivers Fire spreads to Bay Area
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Tuesday in response to wildfire smoke being caused by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire.
kymkemp.com
Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway
This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 28,113 acres, more evacuation orders reduced
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 8:10 P.M. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has now grown to 28,113 acres with 80% containment, says Klamath National Forest. Another set of evacuation orders has been reduced, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued a reduction to...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews contain vegetation fire off Airpark Drive in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 3:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said a vegetation fire off of Airpark Drive has been contained. The fire burned about six acres, according to firefighters. Crews said they prepared evacuation efforts but there was no need as the fire was contained. Nine units were sent to the scene...
TheHorse.com
Stallion Positive for WNV in California
On Aug. 24, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 5-year-old Spanish Mustang stallion in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with acute neurologic signs, partial front-limb paralysis, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 13. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is currently alive. The facility where he resides is not under quarantine.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department stops the spread of vegetation fire behind Buckeye Terrace
REDDING, Calif. 3:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department contained a vegetation fire behind Buckeye Terrace on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out on the 4300 block of Dogwood Lane at about 12:55 p.m. The fire burned about one acre as firefighters battled steep terrain. No injuries were reported...
actionnewsnow.com
Attic fire at Redding dog grooming business contained
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished an attic fire on Monday evening off of Bechelli Lane. When crews arrived at the commercial building on the 2600 block of Bechelli Lane, they found light smoke coming from the roof. When firefighters made their way into the building, they confirmed the fire...
actionnewsnow.com
West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
kymkemp.com
This ‘Gentle Boy’ Needs a Nice New Home
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Dexter. I am a neutered male, black and white...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
kymkemp.com
Some Evacuation Orders for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Humboldt County Downgraded
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. Due to continued positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Orders for zones HUM-E063-B, HUM-E063-A, HUM-E077-C, and HUM-E077-B have been downgraded to Evacuation Warnings. RE-POPULATION UPDATE: The EVACUATION ORDERS...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Legendary Humboldt Cell Phone Salesman Corky Cornwell Has Died
Corky Cornwell, the beloved, often-deafening local television cell phone pitchman who starred in countless in-your-face television commercials promoting “free phone” deals at his Redwood Coast Cellular stores, has passed away. He was 79 years old. Cornwell was well into his working life when he found the calling most...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Area CHP to Deploy Additional Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation
Whether you drive on a scenic highway or a congested freeway, motorcycles are all around. As such, motorcycle-involved crashes in California continue to be a major concern for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). In an effort to reduce the number of motorcycle incidents or crashes resulting from unsafe speed, following too closely, unsafe lane changes, improper turning, and other violations by both motorcyclists and other drivers, the CHP Humboldt Area will deploy additional officers throughout the 2022 Labor Day weekend.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Redding man has been located
REDDING, Calif. 2:42 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Police have located a missing man who was last seen on Saturday in Redding. Officers said Simon Meyers, 53, was located. They said he was not seen since Saturday.
kymkemp.com
Missing Shasta County Man’s Car Found off Hwy 36 in Mad River on Sunday Afternoon
Yesterday, a vehicle belonging to a Shasta County man, Keith Stotts, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 17, was located Sunday afternoon off Hwy 36 in the Mad River area. And, in a worrying twist, his shoes and shirt were located near the vehicle. Stotts, who owns Stotts &...
