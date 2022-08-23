City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block" 02:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.

When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.

People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.

It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day.

"It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.

Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year, her permit was denied, citing criminal activity, which means the road will not be shut down.

She shared an email with Eyewitness News that says "the police department request the application be denied due to being a problem block."

"When I talked with the captain, oh not your block, it's just the neighborhood," Amos said.

"We can't be called, labeled a nuisance block when we are really not," Renaldo Fulton said. "These are families, homeowners that try to keep the community up, our houses up and everything and taxpayers."

They were not the only ones who were denied.

The city's Streets Department shared a spreadsheet with Eyewitness News that shows about 1,500 permit requests in 2022. More than 200 were denied due to criminal activity.

According to the Streets Department, the final approval of a block party permit is made by the police department because officers are most familiar with the neighborhoods.

"There is violence everywhere," Amos said. "It is making the good people pay because the bad guys running around doing whatever they want."

The police department says the safety of residents is its primary concern.

Eyewitness News was told the commanding officer "conducts an analysis of the block for safety concerns, crime, violence and impact on emergency services. The totality of the situation is considered, with primary emphasis on the safety of residents and attendees."

The party will still go on for the 2900 block of North Camac Street, but it will be confined to the sidewalks.

"They are not going to stop us from having it," Arlene Wilson said.

"You want to teach the younger kids to keep going so they can know their family that's important," Amos said.

The block will make safety adjustments for the Sept. 3rd bash since they can't shut down the street.

Amos and her neighbors hope this changes next year.