ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Hawaii Magazine

These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī

Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 25–31, 2022

Saturday, Aug. 27, 4 to 8 p.m. If you are 21 or older, join the Honolulu Museum of Art for its annual summer fundraiser, this year called Palette. This event has a mixture of foods and drinks from some of Honolulu’s most prestigious eateries such as Prince Waikīkī, Hawaiian Host, O’Kim’s, Castro’s, Himalayan Kitchen, Superb Sushi, Bubbly & Bleu, Hy’s Steakhouse, the HoMA Café and more. Expect live entertainment too, from such groups as The Elevations Hawai‘i, Shakti Dance Movement, Waipuna, and Lucky Kids, as well as art-making demonstrations from HoMA teaching artists and more.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Artist perspectives from two sides of life's timeline at Downtown Art Center

The exhibition “Illusion and Reality” at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center showcases photorealistic oil paintings by two artists from two generations. Charles Valoroso is "the Boomer," a self-described art activist who recently returned home to Hawaiʻi after 50 years in arts education in California. Crissia Vaughn is "the Millennial" who grew up on Oʻahu and recently graduated with a fine arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Moana#Veterans Day#The Ala Moana Center
BEAT OF HAWAII

210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports

It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KITV.com

Gulick Ave. Overpass To Be Raised

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the federal Infrastructure act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways. Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times, causing...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Activists seek stewardship of Wailupe property to protect ancient burials

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After years of controversy, Native Hawaiian activists are calling on the city to help protect ancient burials in East Oahu. The grassroots group Pu'uhonua o Wailupe wants to steward a three-acre parcel on Kia'i Place. To do so, they're lobbying lawmakers to allocate nearly $7 million so the city can buy it.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Chaminade University receives $10-million grant for United Nations Sustainability Center

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chaminade University has been selected to lead a groundbreaking project to bolster diversity and inclusion in scientific leadership, innovation, and discovery. The National Science Foundation selected Chaminade University for the $10-million, five-year grant project to create new leadership pathways into data science careers for students and working...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy