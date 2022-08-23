ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire west of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in Mud Creek, west of Chico, was stopped, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The vegetation fire was off Meridian Road between Kennedy Avenue and Highway 32. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it's ¼ of an acre and burned...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
mynspr.org

Chico journalist wins police records | North Complex recovery | PG&E power outage

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 24. Chico journalist wins access to records in Chico police shootings. An investigative journalist in Chico is celebrating what he calls a “win” for local government transparency. The journalist Dave Waddell announced in July he settled a lawsuit he filed against the city of Chico that claimed the city failed to comply with California public records laws. The city agreed to pay Waddell’s attorney’s fees and costs — more than $43,000 — and release hundreds of records in fatal police shootings.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement

Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement

The plaintiffs will meet with the judge on Aug. 31. Until then, the city can't clear homeless camps.
CHICO, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico, NVCF partner to create Homeless Services Fund

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Wednesday it is partnering with North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) for a Homeless Services Fund. The city says it will create a charitable giving program that will allow people to provide tax-deductible donations toward homeless services. The Homeless Services Fund will...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain attic fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters were able to contain an attic fire at a home on the 2800 block of Highland Bluffs Drive Tuesday night. The Red Bluff Fire Department said the owner shut off the main power which helped in keeping the fire small. Firefighters said to not ignore...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues

Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues

The Tehama County Sheriff's Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two months as it is 60% understaffed.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Four-Year-Old Girl Drowns at Collins Lake, Go Fund Me Link Here

(Yuba County, CA) – The Yuba County Sheriff’s office reports deputies responded to a call from Collins Lake at 5:30 Saturday afternoon, to reports of a 4-year-old girl going missing, last seen next to the western edge by a family member. She was found submerged in water and deputies estimated she had been in it for around half-an-hour before she was found.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Unified is ready to hire more than 100 staff members

CHICO, Calif. - More than 100 jobs are available this year at the Chico Unified School District. The district's board met on Wednesday night and discussed their need for more staff members due to a total of 73 retirements and resignations that occurred this year. According to the staffing report...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Hiking and fire safety this upcoming fall season

The peak of fire season is here and the weather pattern traditionally turns more favorable for fires to start and spread as we move into the fall. Under these conditions, hiking and backpacking in the mountains and foothills will see an added danger due to the potential for rapidly changing conditions.
CHICO, CA

