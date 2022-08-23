Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
A baby is reunited with her family after she was found with a woman at an airport
Police at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport say they've found the family of an infant girl who turned up with a woman at one of the airport's light rail stations.
Great White Shark Filmed Circling Boat in Bloody Water: 'He's a Monster'
"Well at least you all could rest easy knowing he wasn't starving and on the hunt for boat morsels!" one commenter said.
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Human remains found in receding Lake Mead identified as man who reportedly drowned two decades ago, officials say
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
PHOTO: Terrifying Fish Described as the ‘Stuff of Nightmares’ Washes Up on San Diego Beach
Last November, a deep-sea fish that hardly ever sees the light washed up on a California beach. Beachgoers were shocked and confused about what they were seeing, gathering around the creature to take pictures. The fish washed up on Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2021. According to NBC 7 out of San Diego, resident Jay Beiler was out on the beach when he came upon the fish.
natureworldnews.com
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13-Year-Old Boy Takes Shark Bite To The Face While Lobster Fishing In Florida
Talk about a terrifying scene out of Florida. According to FOX 35 Orlando, a 13-year-old kid was out lobster-trapping with his family, when a shark leaped from the waters and bit him in the face. The kid is Fischer Hricko, who was simply trying to enjoy lobster fishing with his...
dailyphew.com
Many People Are Voluntarily Filling Their Cars With Sea Turtles As A Resource To Save Them From A Terrible Winter Storm On The Coasts
People in the US state of Texas are recuperating from this winter’s cold temperatures, which were brought on by the polar vortex. Regrettably, sea turtles around the shore are also at danger from the cold, which has not just afflicted people. Fortunately, people are responding, and many are putting...
Sick, Starving Whale Riddled With Lice Saved From Shark Net
Rescue teams arrived to find the whale suffering while stuck in the net with a large, unusual abscess on its back.
Scuba diver demonstrates how to escape shark attack on a live tiger shark
A scuba diver has gone viral online after showing how to escape a potential shark attack – by demonstrating on an actual shark.Kayleigh Grant is a professional scuba diver and co-founder of Kaimana Ocean Safari tours in Hawaii. Grant – who goes by the username @mermaid.kayleigh on TikTok – has more than one million followers on the app, where she posts videos exploring the deep blue sea and her encounters with its underwater creatures.In one viral video posted earlier this week, which has since gained more than 2.4m views, Grant shows her friend Andriana confronting a real-life tiger shark....
Tiny turtle in Australia pooped plastic for 6 days after zoo rescue
"No feces came out, just pure plastic," said a veterinary nurse at Taronga Zoo, Sydney. The WWF says that half of all marine turtles have eaten plastic.
LOOK: Whale Breaches Water Amid Group of Kayakers, Shock Wave Flips One Over Entirely
Kayakers recently had a surreal moment when they had an up close and personal encounter with a nearby whale. On Monday, several Canadian kayakers were stunned when a whale approached them to say hi. Then, however, the aquatic beast was ready to put on a show. As it unfolded, amusement...
dailyphew.com
Father And Daughter Find Baby Foxes In Their Backyard
What would you do if you found a den of baby foxes in your backyard? Philip Wang and his daughter Alice were recently faced with this question when they stumbled upon a leash of baby foxes in the backyard of their 7-acre Princeton, New Jersey, home. Their answer? Take pictures!
Comments / 0