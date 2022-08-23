ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Thunderstorms expected today with wind, hail and rain

Wednesday's weather will be very busy all day long with thunderstorms. A couple clusters of thunderstorms around North Idaho and north-central Idaho have already been going since before sunrise. More thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather will be even more likely after 4 p.m. today. There's a risk for...
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

The Top 4 Reasons to move to Eastern Washington

I grew up most of my life in Western Washington, for a long time I loved it and couldn't picture myself living anywhere else. Something crazy happened which resulted in me having to pack my bags and find a new place to call home, luckily it was Eastern Washington. After...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Whatcom County flood recovery funds running dry

In November 2021, powerful and destructive flooding rocked Western Washington. A short time later, federal aid was sent to help folks there recover—FOX 13's Matt Markovich checks in to see how families are holding up, including some who've run out of money.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State

Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Government Technology

Is Washington State Ready for the Big Earthquake?

(TNS) - Washington state has earthquakes almost every day, but if you are not prepared they could cause immense damage and be dangerous for you and your loved ones. Washington has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States because of its geologic setting, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline

(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

CA wants to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035

California released an optimistic plan to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in 2035. Washington state Governor Jay Inslee tweeted his support of the plan, saying that Washington is ready to adopt California's regulations by the end of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

State fire mobilization authorized for the Blankenship Fire

CLARKSTON – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Blankenship Fire located in Asotin County, near the city of Clarkston. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District 1.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Noxious weed threatens Washington horses

(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The California Air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

FACE Report: Communication tower worker falls 260 feet

Issued by: Washington State Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation Program. A 24-year-old tower climber died after falling from a communication tower under construction. The climber was part of a three-person crew. He was a certified instructor and the designated safety person and fall protection trainer for the company. He was wearing a full-body harness equipped with a positioning lanyard and a Y-lanyard. The crew, which was in the process of adding the final 20-foot section to the self-supporting tower, was using a gin pole to “stack” the tower sections and had just raised the pole into position. The workers used a 6-foot jump plate to help lift and position the gin pole. The climber was in the process of unbolting the plate so it could be lowered to the ground. After removing the last bolt that secured the plate to the tower, he leaned back – and fell 260 feet to the ground. The climber had not connected either pelican hook of his Y-lanyard to an anchor point on the tower. An investigation found that the employer had developed safe rigging and lifting plans for the job and had provided all required personal protective equipment and training. The employer and crew were unable to identify circumstances that did not allow the climber to tie off.
WASHINGTON STATE

