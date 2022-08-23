Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
k105.com
Dozens of eastern Ky. flood victims sue two coal companies
Dozens of eastern Kentucky flood victims have filed a lawsuit that says two coal companies contributed to the damages they suffered. Nearly 60 people who live along River Caney in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining.
wymt.com
Plans announced to use $212.7 million for Eastern Ky. flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced plans to spend more than $212 million in funding during the next six months to help flood-ravaged communities recover. It follows the governor’s call for a special legislative session to speed relief to Eastern Kentucky for the deadly flooding...
kentuckytoday.com
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
wymt.com
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
wymt.com
Former UN Ambassador visits EKY, goes shopping with children affected by flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, several celebrities and political figures have answered the call for help in the area. On Thursday, former United Nations Ambassador, Kelly Knight Craft, was at the Jackson Walmart helping children who were impacted by the flooding. “It just warmed my...
wymt.com
The Kentucky Wildlands accepting donations for Flood Relief Grant program
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program through September 21. The program aims to help families impacted by historic flooding nearly one month ago. “PRIDE has worked in these communities for 25 years, so our hearts were broken to see the...
wymt.com
‘Mountain people are strong people’: EKY organization helps homeowner muck out houses
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard has helped dozens of homeowners muck out their houses. It is a two part process for the HDA. The first is finding the resources it needs so people can start rebuilding, but that is not all. ”At the same...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion. The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County. “The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand...
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
Song helps uplift eastern Kentucky following deadly floods
Singer and songwriter Kristi Miller has written a new song in response to the devastation of the eastern Kentucky floods.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians suing mining companies, say coal companies made flooding worse
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 60 people that live on or near River Caney Road have filed a lawsuit against two coal mining companies in the area after the recent flooding that devastated the region. Many people who live near River Caney Road claimed they believe their homes were...
wymt.com
Post-Its to patch the pain: Teacher adds mosaic murals to Letcher County streets for community morale
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County’s Post-It Picasso, Tyler Watts, usually kicks off August surrounded by his students. But this year looks a bit different for the teacher, after his area was hit hard by the recent floodwaters that poured through the region. “I mean, it’s mind-blowing what’s happened...
wymt.com
FEMA officials: Kentucky houses of worship affected by historic flood can apply for assistance
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with FEMA said Kentucky houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations affected by historic flooding in late July can apply for assistance. The assistance could help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and the restoration of damaged facilities. To be eligible, facilities must:. Have...
wymt.com
FEMA: Small payments may be for contractor estimates
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky said they are receiving disaster assistance payments from FEMA between $179 and $195. Officials with FEMA said this money can help pay for a contractor to inspect the damage and provide an estimated repair cost. Funds can be used for a...
wymt.com
On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Justin Skeens, Dir. Digital Storytelling Berea College
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been wondering where the July episode of Uniquely Kentucky has been, don’t worry, you didn’t miss a thing. We decided to hit the pause button out of respect to several major tragedies making the headlines in eastern Kentucky in June and July.
wymt.com
Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raises more than $1.4M for EKY flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction raised more than $1.4 million to help people and communities devastated by historic flooding in late July. The event auctioned rare, signed bottles and private barrel selections. All proceeds from the auction are going to the state’s official Team Eastern Kentucky...
themountaineagle.com
State is furnishing travel trailers here
Some Letcher County residents who lost their homes due to flooding will soon be able to move into travel trailers provided by the state of Kentucky. A site at Whitesburg has already been prepared for travel trailers and another at Jenkins is expected to be approved this week. The state has posted instructions on how to apply for one of the trailers on the governor’s website.
