Breathitt County, KY

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
Dozens of eastern Ky. flood victims sue two coal companies

Dozens of eastern Kentucky flood victims have filed a lawsuit that says two coal companies contributed to the damages they suffered. Nearly 60 people who live along River Caney in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining.
KENTUCKY STATE
Plans announced to use $212.7 million for Eastern Ky. flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced plans to spend more than $212 million in funding during the next six months to help flood-ravaged communities recover. It follows the governor’s call for a special legislative session to speed relief to Eastern Kentucky for the deadly flooding...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
KENTUCKY STATE
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
The Kentucky Wildlands accepting donations for Flood Relief Grant program

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program through September 21. The program aims to help families impacted by historic flooding nearly one month ago. “PRIDE has worked in these communities for 25 years, so our hearts were broken to see the...
SOMERSET, KY
Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion. The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County. “The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
FEMA: Small payments may be for contractor estimates

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky said they are receiving disaster assistance payments from FEMA between $179 and $195. Officials with FEMA said this money can help pay for a contractor to inspect the damage and provide an estimated repair cost. Funds can be used for a...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raises more than $1.4M for EKY flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction raised more than $1.4 million to help people and communities devastated by historic flooding in late July. The event auctioned rare, signed bottles and private barrel selections. All proceeds from the auction are going to the state’s official Team Eastern Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
State is furnishing travel trailers here

Some Letcher County residents who lost their homes due to flooding will soon be able to move into travel trailers provided by the state of Kentucky. A site at Whitesburg has already been prepared for travel trailers and another at Jenkins is expected to be approved this week. The state has posted instructions on how to apply for one of the trailers on the governor’s website.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

