Read full article on original website
irishrican guy
3d ago
it's definitely a slap into the face of all the people trying to rebuild and struggling while the town is rolling in it. at the end of the day the town didn't do what they had to do to prevent the fire but now they are benefiting off of it while the citizens suffer
Reply(1)
3
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico still has its hands tied when it comes to clearing homeless encampments on city property. The last homeless camp the city cleared out was Comanche Creek, which the city finished about a month-and-a-half ago. The city doesn't know how long this pause will...
mynspr.org
Chico journalist wins police records | North Complex recovery | PG&E power outage
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 24. Chico journalist wins access to records in Chico police shootings. An investigative journalist in Chico is celebrating what he calls a “win” for local government transparency. The journalist Dave Waddell announced in July he settled a lawsuit he filed against the city of Chico that claimed the city failed to comply with California public records laws. The city agreed to pay Waddell’s attorney’s fees and costs — more than $43,000 — and release hundreds of records in fatal police shootings.
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire west of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in Mud Creek, west of Chico, was stopped, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The vegetation fire was off Meridian Road between Kennedy Avenue and Highway 32. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it's ¼ of an acre and burned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
krcrtv.com
Bear Fire Forgotten: survivors lack rebuild resources that other fires recieved
BERRY CREEK, Calif. — Butte County recently received hundreds of millions of dollars to continue rebuilding from the 2018 Camp Fire. Those of another destructive fire just next door have yet to see even a fraction of that. Survivors of the 2020 Bear and North Complex Fires, the seventh...
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
krcrtv.com
Nearly $300 million awarded in disaster recovery funding for Camp Fire recovery
PARADISE, Calif. — The 2018 Camp Fire continues to wear away Butte County's infrastructure, with experts predicting billions of dollars being needed to repair everything that was damaged. Now, they’re getting millions of dollars to do some of that work in the meantime. Butte County, the Town of...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain attic fire in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters were able to contain an attic fire at a home on the 2800 block of Highland Bluffs Drive Tuesday night. The Red Bluff Fire Department said the owner shut off the main power which helped in keeping the fire small. Firefighters said to not ignore...
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
Post Register
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?
Chad Fry just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Placer County. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, his total winnings, as well as where he purchased the ticket. […]
actionnewsnow.com
Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County supervisors buy building for homeless resource center
Supervisors need just $25 to make a homeless resource center become a reality. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of 1101-1105 Sutton Way, about an acre of property adjacent to the new Brunswick Commons apartments. The Sutton Way property will serve as a one-stop shop for homeless people who need a range of services from getting a shower to speaking to a public defender.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified is ready to hire more than 100 staff members
CHICO, Calif. - More than 100 jobs are available this year at the Chico Unified School District. The district's board met on Wednesday night and discussed their need for more staff members due to a total of 73 retirements and resignations that occurred this year. According to the staffing report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Hiking and fire safety this upcoming fall season
The peak of fire season is here and the weather pattern traditionally turns more favorable for fires to start and spread as we move into the fall. Under these conditions, hiking and backpacking in the mountains and foothills will see an added danger due to the potential for rapidly changing conditions.
Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
kubaradio.com
Planned Power Outage Tomorrow in Yuba County Foothills
(Yuba County, CA) – PG&E reports a planned power outage tomorrow, affecting 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte. The utility will be working on transmission lines and performing safety and reliability work, with power cut from around 8 a.m. in the morning, until 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
Comments / 3