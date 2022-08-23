Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Let’s Unpack ‘The Rehearsal’ and Its Bizarre Season Finale
The first thing to know is that Remy seems to be OK. Shortly after The Rehearsal aired its season finale, Twitter followed up with the child actor’s grandmother, who assured concerned viewers that the young performer is “doing amazing.” (She also shared a video of Remy rescuing a ladybug to commemorate his sixth birthday.) Whatever distress we saw Remy endure on camera, we at least have word from a loved one that his life isn’t in shambles.
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
The Ringer
It Was All a Stream
‘The Circle’ Season 4 Finale! Plus, an Interview With the Season 4 Winner. Season 4 winner Frank discusses his strategy and how it felt to win with friends all around him. Jomi and Jodi discuss Yu Ling’s shocking betrayal, the capturing of a longtime catfish, and the disturbing results of the "Portrait Mode" challenge.
The Ringer
‘Selling the OC’ Episodes 1-4
Juliet and Jodi dive into the first four episodes of the long-awaited Selling Sunset offshoot Selling the OC on Netflix, including the three Alexandras, the abundance of beautiful homes, Brittany Snow’s realtor husband, and much more. Hosts: Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker. Producer: Sasha Ashall. Additional Production: Chelsea Stark-Jones.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Ringer
Follow The Ringer online:
What Do the Dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’ Actually Smell Like?. Joanna, Dave, and Neil discuss a pressing question about the ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff. If Warner Bros. Discovery wants to rehabilitate its superhero franchise, it needs to learn from Marvel’s successes—and its misfires.
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 Questions: What Do Dragons Actually Smell Like?
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 1, “The Heirs of the Dragon.” They start by giving out some awards for the episode (5:56), before answering some listener questions about what happened (21:12). Later, they ask the important question: What do dragons actually smell like? (45:46) After making their choices for the poll, they head into the Storm, where they discuss the trailer for the rest of the season in full book-spoiling detail (53:10).
The Ringer
‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 8
Tyson and Amelia break down the latest episode of The Challenge: USA. They discuss the switch from teams to individuals before jumping into this week’s challenge. Tyson reveals that the producers were upset because no one was splashing each other during the challenge, and shares some of the behind-the-scenes drama that occurred after. Also, why he’s never liked the hall brawl elimination challenge.
The Ringer
‘She-Hulk’ Episode 2 Reactions
Ben Lindbergh and Khal Davenport break down Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. They start by talking about their overall thoughts on the series so far (5:12), before recapping the latest episode (14:08). Later, they talk about how the episode crosses over with the rest of the MCU (22:17). Finally, in honor of Blonsky’s comeback, they each come up with a haiku about the show (50:41).
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Ringer
The Fight of His Life—Ed Slater and Sam Raven Chat With Jim Hamilton
In July 2022, Gloucester and former Leicester second row Ed Slater was diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 34 and forced to retire from professional rugby. In this episode, Jim and Gloucester team manager and good friend Sam Raven chat with Ed about coming to terms with the life-changing diagnosis and the impact it’s had on him, his family, and friends. It’s an emotional and inspiring chat, but one filled with plenty of laughs as the guys also reflect on their recent 350-mile charity cycle, which raised over 300k for MND charities and research. We wish Ed all the very best and you can support Ed and follow him on his journey via Instagram @4edfundraising or Twitter:
The Ringer
Ken Leung’s Stock Is at an All-Time High
Ken Leung is looking at baseball bats. No, he’s not joining a softball league for Hollywood’s underrated character actors. He’s shopping for an onscreen accessory. The creators of HBO’s Industry have decided that Eric Tao, their enigmatic mentor with a heart of green, should always have a bat near his desk on the show’s busy trading floor.
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 Deep Dive
Mal and Joanna return to Westeros once again to give you their deep, DEEP dive into the season premiere of House of the Dragon, titled “The Heirs of the Dragon.” They give their overall thoughts about this first episode and what it feels like to be back in the world of Game of Thrones (07:05). Then they dive deep into the events of the episode, giving rich insights into all of these new and exciting characters (19:49). Later they offer up their own episode awards (02:44:39) and dive into book lore to give further insight into the season ahead (02:56:40).
The Ringer
What ‘The Bear’ Gets Right About the Time Warps Within Restaurants
Fresh off finally watching the first episode of The Bear, Dave breaks down what the show reveals about the surreal ways time can move inside an ambitious kitchen. Plus: a nail-biting moment at Fresh Brothers Pizza, the Golden Idol, Julian Jaynes, Delta-lounge buffet medleys, steak-for-two-for-one, seven-minute family meal, night porters, Hainanese chicken rice, the beauty of Greek pizza, the eureka-moment dish-creating golden hour, and an inspiring night at L.A.’s boundary-breaking Yangban Society.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Ringer
Subway Series Tied at One Sweep Apiece
JJ hops on Spotify Live to react to the Yankees’ sweep of the Mets to tie the Subway Series at one sweep for each team. We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. The Latest. Best Prop Bets. Austin, Raheem,...
NFL・
Comments / 0