Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Businesses thank Sturgis residents with annual picnic

STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau can’t appreciate what the community does during the motorcycle rally, so they show their appreciation with a Community Appreciation Picnic every year. The Chamber plans and hosts the picnic every year at this time at the...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA Noem Ethics Followup

The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. After a year in the making the Lead skatepark officially opened to the public on August 23. Agriculture is the number 1 industry in South Dakota and there are more than 30,000 farms operating in the state. KOTA Parking Ramp Repairs. Updated:...
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Pets & Animals
Rapid City, SD
Lifestyle
agupdate.com

Rural volunteers to be recognized during State Fair

Volunteers from four South Dakota communities will be recognized with Farmers Union Rural Dakota Pride award Sep. 3, during Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair on the Freedom Stage. The ceremony begins at 12:45 p.m. “This is our way to thank the many rural citizens who work...
KIMBALL, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town

LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
LEAD, SD
newscenter1.tv

New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

B-21 project continues with housing concerns paramount

RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the B-21 Bomber set to land at Ellsworth in the mid-2020’s, local leaders took the opportunity on Thursday to update the community on where the project currently stands. South Dakota Senator John Thune joined Scott Landguth from the Ellsworth Development Authority and Col. Joseph Sheffield of the 28th Bomb Wing for the event.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Analysis: Government Accountability Board and a heated roundtable in Spearfish

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Our political junkies today are Michael Card Ph.D., he's emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota, and Jon Schaff Ph.D., is professor of government and director of the Center for Public History and Civic Engagement at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

More rain this evening and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder removes urgent water restrictions

The repairs for the water disruption from Rapid City have been completed, and residents and account holders are now allowed to begin watering lawns, wash cars and run swimming pool make-up water. Box Elder officials say that routine or seasonal water restrictions will remain in place from April 1 through...
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

Delicious foods at the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Central States Fair culinary delights range from deep-fried Oreos to funnel cakes and curly cheese fries. While everyone has their favorite fair fare, some of the most popular are old standbys. “Our food stand, in particular, is very popular with our cotton candy but far...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Experiencing South Dakota from the air: Taking flight at the Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Aeronauts take to the skies this weekend above Hot Springs. The Fall River balloon festival is expected to draw thousands of hot air balloon enthusiasts from across the region. The festival has grown steadily since the first balloons took flight during the 2016 festival. Roughly 30 colorful balloons will rise across the landscape.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. “For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
DEADWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City’s newest affordable housing development breaks ground

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There is a shortage of affordable housing in Rapid City and people are struggling to find a place to call home, but the community is doing its part to combat this shortage. Today CommonBond Communities celebrated the groundbreaking of The Radiant, a new affordable housing complex,...
RAPID CITY, SD

