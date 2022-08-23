Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?
RAPID CITY, S.D. — About two weeks ago, a member of the public called in to the United States Forest Service about pine trees that were losing their needles. For most people in the Black Hills, this can be very troublesome, but don’t worry, it’s not the Mountain Pine Beetle. The insect is known as a Pine Looper, which is a pine defoliator.
newscenter1.tv
Green Thumbs for a Little Green: Horticulture takes the stage at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Among the food vendors and farm animals at the Central States Fair, horticulture also has a moment in the spotlight every year. From flowers to produce, participants submit their best crops and plants annually. Winners do receive some green for their green thumb, and even...
newscenter1.tv
Businesses thank Sturgis residents with annual picnic
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau can’t appreciate what the community does during the motorcycle rally, so they show their appreciation with a Community Appreciation Picnic every year. The Chamber plans and hosts the picnic every year at this time at the...
kotatv.com
KOTA Noem Ethics Followup
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. After a year in the making the Lead skatepark officially opened to the public on August 23. Agriculture is the number 1 industry in South Dakota and there are more than 30,000 farms operating in the state. KOTA Parking Ramp Repairs. Updated:...
agupdate.com
Rural volunteers to be recognized during State Fair
Volunteers from four South Dakota communities will be recognized with Farmers Union Rural Dakota Pride award Sep. 3, during Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair on the Freedom Stage. The ceremony begins at 12:45 p.m. “This is our way to thank the many rural citizens who work...
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town
LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
newscenter1.tv
New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
newscenter1.tv
B-21 project continues with housing concerns paramount
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the B-21 Bomber set to land at Ellsworth in the mid-2020’s, local leaders took the opportunity on Thursday to update the community on where the project currently stands. South Dakota Senator John Thune joined Scott Landguth from the Ellsworth Development Authority and Col. Joseph Sheffield of the 28th Bomb Wing for the event.
Black Hills Pioneer
sdpb.org
Analysis: Government Accountability Board and a heated roundtable in Spearfish
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Our political junkies today are Michael Card Ph.D., he's emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota, and Jon Schaff Ph.D., is professor of government and director of the Center for Public History and Civic Engagement at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
newscenter1.tv
RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
KEVN
More rain this evening and tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder removes urgent water restrictions
The repairs for the water disruption from Rapid City have been completed, and residents and account holders are now allowed to begin watering lawns, wash cars and run swimming pool make-up water. Box Elder officials say that routine or seasonal water restrictions will remain in place from April 1 through...
kotatv.com
Delicious foods at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Central States Fair culinary delights range from deep-fried Oreos to funnel cakes and curly cheese fries. While everyone has their favorite fair fare, some of the most popular are old standbys. “Our food stand, in particular, is very popular with our cotton candy but far...
KEVN
As the sun sets, visitors at the Central States Fair ride the carnival rides
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While many enjoy the fair and the rodeo festivities during the day, a whole other group of people stop by at night for fun activities. People of all ages flock to the carnival rides at the fair once the sun begins to set. While smaller...
KEVN
Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season, according to a release from the USDA. Bear Gulch Group Site, Bismarck Lake, Horsethief, Oreville, Iron Creek Horse Camp, and Willow Creek Horse Camp will be available through Oct. 1. Other campgrounds will have...
sdpb.org
Experiencing South Dakota from the air: Taking flight at the Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Aeronauts take to the skies this weekend above Hot Springs. The Fall River balloon festival is expected to draw thousands of hot air balloon enthusiasts from across the region. The festival has grown steadily since the first balloons took flight during the 2016 festival. Roughly 30 colorful balloons will rise across the landscape.
newscenter1.tv
Back to school is right around the corner for RCAS; Four things parents need to know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As parents and students are gearing up for the school year to begin, there are many “things” to not forget. Here are some suggestions to get you and your student ready for the first day, which falls on August 30th. Four Things Parents...
newscenter1.tv
Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. “For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
kotatv.com
Rapid City’s newest affordable housing development breaks ground
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There is a shortage of affordable housing in Rapid City and people are struggling to find a place to call home, but the community is doing its part to combat this shortage. Today CommonBond Communities celebrated the groundbreaking of The Radiant, a new affordable housing complex,...
