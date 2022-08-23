RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO