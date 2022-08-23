‘It’s a very exciting time for Clackamas football’

By Mike Wilson | Photo by Ken Waz

SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Clackamas Cavaliers of the Class 6A Mt. Hood Conference.

CLACKAMAS TEAM PAGE

HEAD COACH

James Holan, third season (13-5)

PAST 4 SEASONS

2021 (fall): 10-2 overall, 7-1 in Mt. Hood (lost in second round)

2021 (spring): 3-3 overall, 1-1 in Mt. Hood

2019: 4-5 overall, 3-1 in Mt. Hood (lost in first round)

2018: 12-1 overall, 4-0 in Mt. Hood (lost in semifinals)

ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS DEPARTED

LB/TE Kaden Ludwick, first team on defense and defensive player of the year and honorable mention on offense

RB Luke Ash, first team (transferred to Tualatin)

WR/KR/DB Miles Williams, first team on offense and special teams and honorable mention on defense

WR/DB K.J. Johnson-Gibson, first team

C/DL Logan Chastain, first team

OL Kage Casey, first team

K/P Brandt Maiden, first team kicker and honorable mention punter

DL Noah Preuitt, first team

OL Hayden Harlan, second team

RB/LB Brody Crowley, honorable mention

RB Rylan Rabang, honorable mention

WR/DB Ben Moffett, honorable mention

OL Levi Jameson, honorable mention

LB Joshua Murray, honorable mention

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Junior OL/DL Devin Brooks

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Brooks has received scholarship offers from most of the Pac-12 schools and Miami (led by former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal), among other schools. “Credit to him, because he’s put in the work to be in that position,” Holan said. Brooks is ranked among the nation’s best guard prospects in the class of 2024 and has a feel-good success story about transforming his body to one college coaches can’t ignore. He was first-team all-Mt. Hood Conference on offense last season as part of a front line that allowed the Cavaliers to steamroll most opponents. “On top of that,” Holan said, “he’s just a great kid. I’ve gotten tremendous compliments from college coaches about his manners and the way he carries himself and how appreciative he is of his teammates and the coaches who are recruiting him.”

Senior TE/DL Tyler King

King posted seven tackles for loss and two sacks last season. This season, more impressive statistics could be in store with King’s move to more of an edge rusher position. King (6-feet-5, 230 pounds) brings size and athleticism and promises to present challenges to opposing offenses.

Senior QB Blake Baker

As a junior, Baker was second in the Mt. Hood Conference regular season in passing yards (1,529) and touchdown passes (19, against two interceptions), earning all-conference honorable mention. And that was in an offense that was more tilted to the run than the pass. Under first-year coordinator Aaron Stiegeler, the offense is expected to open up and exploit Baker’s assets. Stiegeler has “done a tremendous job maximizing Blake’s abilities and reshaping some of the things we’ve done to Blake’s strengths,” Holan said, adding that Baker is becoming more willing to take what a defense gives him rather than to force a particular throw. “One of the things I love about him as a quarterback,” Holan added, “is the highs and lows with him — they’re fairly in the middle. With him, you know he’s going to go out there and do his job.”

Senior LB Sullivan McDaniel

McDaniel was second on the team in interceptions last season (three), backing up Holan’s description of him as a ball hawk. Holan said McDaniel is a sideline-to-sideline defender who plays downhill and with physicality. McDaniel was honorable mention all-Mt. Hood last year, and Holan would match him up with the best inside linebackers in Oregon. McDaniel is the team’s top returning tackler.

Senior WR/DB Cooper Beltz

As a junior, Beltz played on every special team and had roles on offense and defense, and this season his impact should increase. “I’m extremely excited about what I’ve seen from him all summer long and all spring,” Holan said. “He’s had one of the biggest maturations I’ve seen.” That maturation includes his leadership, or as Holan called it, the “edge” Beltz brings to the program. “He’s willing to tell guys when stuff’s not good enough,” Holan said. “It means a lot to him. And he’s not going to accept anything short of us being successful. I think he’s done a tremendous job of holding people accountable.”

Senior WR/RB/QB/DB Mateo Maehara

Maehara threw passes in six games last season, largely in closing-time duties, and will continue to exploit his versatility by playing different positions as a senior. “He’s a guy who will do anything we ask him to do,” Holan said. “We’re very, very fortunate to have a kid like that on our team. He’s definitely the mature leader of our group.” Like Beltz, Maehara got considerable varsity action across his roles last season — Holan estimates 30 to 40 snaps per game — and that type of seasoning, the coach said, belies the label of “first-year starter” many of this season’s players carry. “People are going to be surprised at how experienced our guys play,” Holan said.

Senior WR/DB Keontae Johnson-Gibson

Johnson-Gibson finished last season with four interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns. He will play a bigger role on offense than he did last season. “He’s a tremendous football player for us,” Holan said.

OUTLOOK

The outlook for the Cavaliers in Holan’s third season continues to be strong. There’s no denying the talent and experience the program lost after last season’s run to the OSAA Class 6A second round, but there seem to be capable players ready to step forward and carry on.

Holan cited Beltz and Maehara as examples of players who earned significant varsity experience last fall and have shown they’re ready for full-time responsibilities. Similarly, some players who swung between the junior varsity and varsity last season just need their chance to show what they’re capable of.

“I think we’re in a really good place to be a really good team again,” Holan said. “We’ve had a ton of dudes that are here every day” in the offseason working to improve.

In what was Holan’s first traditional offseason — after the first two were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic — the Cavaliers have made some changes to their offense. They intend to spread the field a little more and pick up the tempo.

Part of that reflects the loss of four senior offensive linemen (the “bullies,” as Holan called them) who received some level of all-conference recognition. (Brooks returns after making first-team all-Mt. Hood as a sophomore.) Part of it reflects a desire to capitalize on the abilities of Baker and his receivers.

“We were extremely blessed last year,” Holan said. “We were a team that felt like, especially because of the linemen, regardless of who was back there, we could run the football.

“This year, we’ve still got a very good line, but I think collectively our skill guys and our quarterback — I think we’re going to be able to do some things.”

The Cavaliers lost 1,110-yard rusher Luke Ash, who transferred to Tualatin, and they’ve welcomed two newcomers: wide receiver AJ Perez from Tigard and running back/linebacker Zachariah Frazier from La Salle Prep of Milwaukie.

Holan said Perez, who was Tigard’s leading receiver as a junior, is a rangy, smooth playmaker, and the 6-foot, 220-pound Frazier is a physical presence, a “downhill, one-cut runner.”

“Both have been amazing teammates since they have been with us,” Holan said.

Holan also noted that the program is back up to three teams because of freshman turnout and that some new blood in the coaching staff has provided fresh energy and perspective.

“It’s a very exciting time for Clackamas football,” he said.

The Cavaliers open with nonconference games at Westview and against Sherwood before the Mt. Hood schedule kicks in. Assuming the Cavaliers stay healthy, it’s fair to predict that their Week 8 road game against Central Catholic will decide the conference title.

COACH SAID

“One of the things I’m super happy about is we’ve got a group of kids who are really pulling in the same direction for each other. These guys really care about each other. That’s been one of the coolest things to see this offseason.”— James Holan

