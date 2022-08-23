ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MI

Lady Vikings start strong at 8-3-2 on volleyball court

The Hopkins High School varsity volleyball team is off to an 8-3-4 start on the 2022 season after winning three times Tuesday evening at the Wayland Quad. The Lady Vikes scored wins over Otsego (18-25, 25-21, 15-11), Hastings (25-15, 25-20) and Wayland (24-26, 25-22, 20-18). "The girls played with more...
HOPKINS, MI
Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish

A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
WALKER, MI
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan Country

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Developer Bob Wagner agreed to combine two lots into one in a subdivision project that cleared the way for a 50-home addition to the Sunnyview Estates. Motorist Barb Miedema of Caledonia barely escaped injury in a...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
DNR announces changes to deer hunting in Grand Rapids

The Embarrass Region Fair kicks off Friday, August 26. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. City by City: 8/22/22. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT. The Duluth Heritage Center is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Hopkins, MI
Hopkins, MI
Penny Salisbury retiring from senior volunteer job

Penny Salisbury, who has been volunteer coordinator of the Wayland Community Education Leisure Life program for local senior citizens since 2014, is retiring at the end of this year. Community Education is looking for her replacement. "She's ready to travel and attend the events herself!" said her daughter, Shelly Salisbury...
WAYLAND, MI
Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We're continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can't leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
MUSKEGON, MI
'I can't express how wonderful this is': eBay discovery leads to huge donation for West MI school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As staff prepared to bring kids back to Fruitport Community Schools, an unfortunate discovery was made inside a storage unit where classroom supplies were being kept — mice had chewed through the carpets. As if that wasn't bad enough, dozens of tables had taken a beating through exposure to the elements, having been in storage for more than two years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported

PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
PORTAGE, MI
Katie Taylor
Hopkins' own 'fly girl' to take U.S. Air Force training

Recent Hopkins High School graduate Sara Velderman next month will leave for U.S. Air Force basic training in Colorado Springs. The daughter of John and Renee Murphy Velderman, she already has earned her pilot's license while in high school. The cover photo shows her (at left) with a friend and passenger just after a recent flight.
HOPKINS, MI
What's Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More

Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage

With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
PORTAGE, MI
Good Things Along The Lakeshore

Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
MUSKEGON, MI
Funeral will be Sept. 2 for Karen Ballard of Wayland

Karen S. Ballard, 66, died Tuesday, Aug. 23. Karen made many lifelong friends while working at Byron Center State Bank for more than 35 years. She and husband Doug enjoyed special vacations with her sister, Donna. Karen especially enjoyed gardening, and reading to and spending time with her grandsons, Lincoln and Emerson.
WAYLAND, MI
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI

