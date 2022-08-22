Read full article on original website
Richard Jones
3d ago
They post the photo of a beautiful woman in the headline for click bait. In my case it worked.
Reply(2)
8
A’shadeeyah
3d ago
Wowww she told a 16 year old kid, “I’m not strong enough to control my love”❤️ He merely processed this as “blah blah blah blah” 👦🏻👀
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Downtown Mural With a Message for EveryoneColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Honey Festival at Bear Creek Nature Center on Saturday (August 27)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain CookiesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
SCP Donates to One Tree Planted for Each Guest's Overnight StayMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Colorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes a New Family MemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Comments / 12